Cougars face Freeman in home football game

CONESTOGA – Conestoga fans watched the Cougars engage in a high-scoring battle with Freeman on Friday night.
The Falcons relied on a balanced offense to leave the field with a 60-30 victory. Freeman reached the 38-point mark for the second time this season and finished the night with 447 yards of offense. FHS collected 26 first downs and gained 212 passing and 235 rushing yards.
Conestoga head coach Trenton Clausen said the Cougars made strides in their second game of the fall. The team crossed the goal line four times and forced three turnovers against the Falcons.
“We improved both offensively and defensively since Week One,” Clausen said. “Some things started to click, but breakdowns led to us not being able to keep them out of the end zone. Their quarterback played a really good game and was able to find open receivers.”
Freeman connected on a pair of touchdown passes to open the game, and three consecutive touchdown runs stretched the lead to 36-0. Conestoga responded with a pair of scores on long plays. Keaghon Chini darted past the defense on a 46-yard touchdown run, and Jayden Widler hauled in a 28-yard throw from Chini. Mickey Turner-Hickey’s two-point conversion run cut the gap to 36-14.
Conestoga moved within 44-22 after Chini found Lucas Anderson on a 29-yard pass to open the third quarter. Widler’s touchdown run from the 5-yard line late in the fourth quarter created the final margin.
Chini helped the Cougars with 100 rushing yards on 22 attempts. He also went 5-of-14 passing for 66 yards and two touchdowns. Carter Plowman, Anderson and Turner-Hickey combined for eight rushing yards on four carries.
Anderson led Conestoga’s defense with six solo and six assisted tackles. Widler made one interception and six solo and four assisted tackles, and Turner-Hickey pocketed five solo and five assisted stops. Evan Svanda added five solo and three assisted tackles in the defensive secondary.
Chini posted five solo and two assisted tackles, Wyatt Renner made four solo and three assisted plays and Plowman had three solo and five assisted stops. Gage Totilas tallied three solo and three assisted tackles and recovered one fumble, and Dallas Katzenstein added one fumble recovery for the Cougars.
Clausen said Conestoga players will look to make additional improvements over the next week of practice. The Cougars will travel to Palmyra on Friday night for a 7 p.m. game.
“Our kids are continuing to trust in each other and I know it will pay off in future games,” Clausen said.
Freeman 22 22 0 16 – 60
Conestoga 0 14 8 8 – 30
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
FHS – Freeman 16 pass (run good)
FHS – Freeman 21 pass (run no good)
FHS – Freeman 11 run (run good)
2nd Quarter
FHS – Freeman 3 run (run no good)
FHS – Freeman 6 run (run good)
CHS – Chini 46 run (run no good)
CHS – Widler 28 pass from Chini (Turner-Hickey run)
FHS – Freeman 21 pass (run good)
3rd Quarter
CHS – Anderson 29 pass from Chini (Chini run)
4th Quarter
FHS – Freeman 1 run (run good)
FHS – Freeman 7 run (run good)
CHS – Widler 5 run (Widler run)