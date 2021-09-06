Cougars face Freeman in home football game

CONESTOGA – Conestoga fans watched the Cougars engage in a high-scoring battle with Freeman on Friday night.

The Falcons relied on a balanced offense to leave the field with a 60-30 victory. Freeman reached the 38-point mark for the second time this season and finished the night with 447 yards of offense. FHS collected 26 first downs and gained 212 passing and 235 rushing yards.

Conestoga head coach Trenton Clausen said the Cougars made strides in their second game of the fall. The team crossed the goal line four times and forced three turnovers against the Falcons.

“We improved both offensively and defensively since Week One,” Clausen said. “Some things started to click, but breakdowns led to us not being able to keep them out of the end zone. Their quarterback played a really good game and was able to find open receivers.”

Freeman connected on a pair of touchdown passes to open the game, and three consecutive touchdown runs stretched the lead to 36-0. Conestoga responded with a pair of scores on long plays. Keaghon Chini darted past the defense on a 46-yard touchdown run, and Jayden Widler hauled in a 28-yard throw from Chini. Mickey Turner-Hickey’s two-point conversion run cut the gap to 36-14.