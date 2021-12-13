Cougars face LV/SS in basketball games

HOOPER – Conestoga athletes journeyed to Logan View on Saturday afternoon for a pair of games against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.

LV/SS 35, Conestoga girls 14

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder held Conestoga’s offense in check throughout the game. The team limited the Cougars to three field goals and eight free throws during the afternoon.

Conestoga remained in contention with strong defense in the first half. The Cougars held the Raiders to 11 points and forced multiple turnovers during that span. LV/SS regrouped at halftime and scored 24 points after the break.

Sophia Ackerman led Conestoga with four points, five rebounds, one block and one steal. Haven Zimmerman contributed six rebounds, four steals, one assist and two pass deflections, and Mati Steckler tallied three points, four rebounds, one steal and three pass deflections.

MacKaylee Madsen generated three points, two boards, two steals, one assist and three pass deflections. Jameson Yost produced two points, two steals and one rebound, Sophia Tegels had two points and one steal and Ali Gansemer grabbed three rebounds.

Alyssa Batt hauled in one rebound and Dani Ahrens saw court time for the Cougars.

Elli Christianson led LV/SS with eight points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists. Sophia Vacha chipped in eight points, five steals, four rebounds and one assist.

Conestoga 0 4 3 7 – 14

LV/SS 7 4 11 13 – 35

Conestoga (14)

Steckler 0-5 3-8 3, Zimmerman 0-2 0-1 0, Madsen 1-5 1-2 3, Gansemer 0-2 0-0 0, Ackerman 2-7 0-0 4, Yost 0-4 2-4 2, Tegels 0-0 2-4 2, Ahrens 0-0 0-0 0, Batt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 3-25 8-19 14.

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (35)

Christianson 3-7 0-3 8, N. Vacha 1-2 0-0 3, Schlueter 2-7 2-2 6, S. Vacha 3-11 2-4 8, Stockamp 2-6 0-0 5, Stout 0-7 0-2 0, Reynolds 0-1 2-2 2, Jay 0-1 0-0 0, Hansen 1-5 0-0 2, Isaac 0-0 1-2 1, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Heinke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-47 7-15 35.

Conestoga boys 50, LV/SS 46

Conestoga held off the Raiders in a game that came down to the final minute. Conestoga led 48-46 with 54.6 seconds remaining. Ty Fox knocked down two free throws 20 seconds later to create a four-point game.

The Cougars rebounded a missed 3-point attempt by LV/SS with 13.4 seconds left. Conestoga missed the front end of a one-and-one but forced a turnover on Logan View/Scribner-Snyder’s final drive. The team then dribbled out the clock to win the game.

Noah Simones guided Conestoga’s offense with 20 points. He finished 8-of-16 from the field and added four rebounds and one assist.

Jack Welch produced 11 points, five rebounds, one steal and four pass deflections, and Fox collected six points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and three pass deflections. Lucas Michel pitched in nine points, three boards, one assist and four pass deflections.

Bryson Berg generated four points, nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and two pass deflections. Evan Svanda and Johnny Welter each gave the Cougars defensive help during the game.

Kayl Francis led LV/SS with 15 points and three rebounds. Aaron Fitzke added ten points, nine rebounds and two assists for the Raiders.

Conestoga 14 10 14 12 – 50

LV/SS 13 9 9 15 – 46

Conestoga (50)

Welch 3-5 3-3 11, Simones 8-16 1-1 20, Fox 2-9 2-3 6, Berg 2-3 0-1 4, Michel 3-11 0-0 9, Svanda 0-0 0-0 0, Welter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-44 6-8 50.

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (46)

Francis 4-10 3-4 15, Kriete 4-10 0-0 9, Meyer 4-11 0-0 9, Fitzke 4-7 0-0 10, Robley 1-1 0-0 3, Hartman 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-41 3-4 46.

