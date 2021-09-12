Cougars face Palmyra in football matchup

PALMYRA – Palmyra picked up a home victory over Conestoga on Friday night by posting balanced numbers on the offensive side of the ball.

The Panthers stopped Conestoga 54-8 with a series of runs and passes. Palmyra completed 13 passes for 175 yards and logged 113 yards on 19 carries. The team scored twice in each of the first three quarters to win the game.

Conestoga head coach Trenton Clausen said the Cougars had several quality moments on the field. The team produced 154 yards of offense and gained eight first downs during the night. The CHS defense also forced two turnovers by the Panthers.

“We saw some positive things during the game out of our players,” Clausen said. “Palmyra played a good game.”

The Panthers (3-0) scored more than 50 points for the third time this season. Palmyra defeated Omaha Christian Academy 58-0 and Omaha Brownell-Talbot 68-24 in the first two weeks of the campaign.

Palmyra went ahead 16-0 in the first quarter on touchdown runs of 18 and ten yards. The team doubled the lead after an 18-yard run and an interception return for touchdowns, and PHS pocketed two short scoring runs in the third quarter.