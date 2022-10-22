Cougars face Pioneers, Mustangs in matches

Conestoga volleyball athletes finished the regular season this week with a pair of road matches.

Fort Calhoun 3, Conestoga 0

The Cougars squared off with Fort Calhoun in a Nebraska Capitol Conference contest on Tuesday. Fort Calhoun pocketed a 25-21, 25-19, 25-17 triumph.

Sophia Ackerman guided Conestoga’s offense with 15 kills and a .281 hitting percentage. She also made three digs and three serve receptions.

Amelia Gocke pocketed 16 assists and finished 12-of-14 serving with two aces. Raquel Hild connected on five kills and Maggie Fiene went 10-of-10 at the service line. Fiene also had one kill, ten digs and four serve receptions.

Sophia Tegels went 21-of-21 on her serve reception chances and added 13 digs and a 4-of-4 serving effort. Kyler Zimmerman had ten serve receptions and four digs, Alyssa Batt generated one kill and two aces and Ayla Garrett registered three aces and two digs.

Davida Garrett finished the match with six serve receptions, two digs and one kill. Ava Tegels posted seven assists and two digs, Morgan Hensch made two digs and four serve receptions and Alaina Morrical tallied one dig and one serve reception.

Raymond Central 3, Conestoga 0

Conestoga closed the conference portion of the schedule Thursday night with a trip to Raymond Central. The Mustangs defended their home court with a 25-18, 25-17, 25-22 victory.

Conestoga (7-19) will compete in the Subdistrict C1-2 Tournament next week. The fifth-seeded Cougars will play fourth-seeded Omaha Gross (9-20) in the first round at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. All tournament matches will take place at Platteview.

The winner will play top-seeded Platteview (17-14) at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Second-seeded Ashland-Greenwood (14-15) and third-seeded Cornerstone Christian (10-10) will play in the night’s other match at 6 p.m. The championship will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.