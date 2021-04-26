Cougars face Platteview, Plattsmouth in matches

PLATTEVIEW – The Conestoga boys squared off against a pair of local opponents this week during matches against Platteview and Plattsmouth.
Platteview 2, Conestoga 0
The Cougars traveled to Platteview on Friday afternoon for a battle with the Trojans. Defense reigned for most of the first half as both teams prevented scoring opportunities on the field.
The best early chances for both schools came in the final five minutes of the half. Platteview’s Charlie Lawrence found open space with 4:45 left and drilled a line drive towards the net. Conestoga starting goalkeeper Jayden Widler leaned to his right and stopped the shot on its flight path.
CHS sophomore Samarion Henry gave the Cougars a look at the net in the last 35 seconds. He sprinted downfield and won control of the soccer ball along the far sideline. He then lofted an accurate crossing pass that nearly led to a goal by a teammate.
Conestoga goalkeeper James Parriott kept the scoreboard locked at zeroes when he made a save on a close shot with 30 minutes left in regulation. Platteview broke through less than one minute later. The Trojans went down the home sideline and got past Conestoga’s defense. Jacob Cargile scooted a pass parallel to the net and Jay DeWitt knocked it in.
Conestoga came close to tying the game when Ben Welch booted a free kick that required a diving save with 8:30 to go. The Trojans then capitalized after Conestoga was whistled for a red card with 6:25 left. Lawrence found the soccer ball in front of the net and scored at the 6:11 mark.
Widler collected three saves and Parriott made two saves for the Cougars. Platteview goalkeeper Ty Orwig finished with seven saves, and senior midfielder Jackson Fluckey had one save in a short relief appearance as a goalkeeper.
Conestoga 0 0 – 0
Platteview 0 2 – 2
Scoring Summary
2nd half: 1, Platteview, DeWitt, 29:26, 2, Platteview, Lawrence, 6:11
Conestoga 10, Plattsmouth 0
Conestoga dominated action during a matchup with PHS at Cougar Stadium on April 20. CHS scored six times in the first half and ended the game via mercy rule with five minutes left on the clock.
Noah Simones produced two goals and one assist and Jayden Widler, Bryson Berg and Wyatt Renner all found the back of the net twice for Conestoga. Grant Gross-Rhode tallied one goal and one assist and Caden Simon pocketed one goal in the game.
Kaden Simmerman led Conestoga’s passing attack with three assists. Brody McClatchey, Kyle Nickels, Breckin Berg and Parriott dished out one assist apiece for the Cougars.
Widler and Aaron Watson shared goaltending duties. Conestoga’s defense kept the Blue Devils from registering a shot on goal.
Plattsmouth 0 0 – 0
Conestoga 6 4 – 10