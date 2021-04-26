Cougars face Platteview, Plattsmouth in matches

PLATTEVIEW – The Conestoga boys squared off against a pair of local opponents this week during matches against Platteview and Plattsmouth.

Platteview 2, Conestoga 0

The Cougars traveled to Platteview on Friday afternoon for a battle with the Trojans. Defense reigned for most of the first half as both teams prevented scoring opportunities on the field.

The best early chances for both schools came in the final five minutes of the half. Platteview’s Charlie Lawrence found open space with 4:45 left and drilled a line drive towards the net. Conestoga starting goalkeeper Jayden Widler leaned to his right and stopped the shot on its flight path.

CHS sophomore Samarion Henry gave the Cougars a look at the net in the last 35 seconds. He sprinted downfield and won control of the soccer ball along the far sideline. He then lofted an accurate crossing pass that nearly led to a goal by a teammate.