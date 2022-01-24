Cougars face Raiders in conference tournament

CONESTOGA – The Conestoga girls felt confident entering Saturday afternoon’s conference tournament game against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.

LV/SS athletes matched those emotions with their poise on the court for all 32 minutes.

Tenth-seeded Logan View/Scribner-Snyder stopped seventh-seeded Conestoga 45-34 in the first round of the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament. The Raiders held the Cougars to two points in the opening period and withstood a second-half rally attempt to win.

CHS head coach Tony Thies said Logan View/Scribner-Snyder came out with the basketball many times when it was up for grabs. The outcome of those 50-50 balls helped the Raiders get additional looks at the hoop, and they either made key shots or sank free throws after that.

“There were some crucial times where things didn’t go our way,” Thies said. “One of the most telling things was how the 50-50 balls turned out during the game. They won a lot of those battles and got second chances because of it, which made a big difference. We talk in practice a lot about the importance of getting 50-50 balls, and today was a good example of why it matters.”

LV/SS (6-10) entered the game with momentum. The Raiders had defeated Arlington 42-38 and Raymond Central 49-41 earlier in the week.

The visitors jumped ahead 8-2 after one quarter and went up 18-11 after Cadynce Stockamp drilled a pair of 3-pointers. Stockamp gave the Raiders additional energy at the end of the half. She dribbled to her left as the clock ran down and banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Conestoga (7-9) relied on senior forward Lindee Watson for scoring momentum in the third quarter. Ali Gansemer’s assist to Watson helped CHS cut the deficit to 23-18, and the veteran made a pair of smooth post moves in the final 90 seconds to trim the gap to 28-25.

“I thought we responded really well in the third quarter,” Thies said. “We ran a pretty effective offense and we got a lot of success from getting Lindee the ball. Our guards made good passes to her and she did a nice job once she got it.”

Sophia Ackerman’s offensive rebound and putback with 7:24 to play moved Conestoga within 28-27. Free throws from Haven Zimmerman kept the margin 33-29 with four minutes left, but the Raiders controlled the final stretch. Karlie Hansen scored on a backdoor cut, Schlueter sank a shot on a post move and Hansen added a short jumper to swell the lead to 39-29.

Stockamp led LV/SS with 15 points and Schlueter had eight points, eight rebounds and six assists. Elli Christianson added four points, seven boards and three assists.

Watson guided Conestoga with 13 points, five rebounds and one steal. Zimmerman poured in seven points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal and two pass deflections, and Ackerman ended the day with four points, four rebounds, four steals and one block.

Gansemer collected five points, three assists, three rebounds and one pass deflection, and Mati Steckler contributed one point, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and two pass deflections. Jameson Yost tallied four points and two rebounds, MacKaylee Madsen hauled in three rebounds and Danie Parriott gave the team defensive minutes.

LV/SS 8 13 7 17 – 45

Conestoga 2 10 13 9 – 34

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (45)

Christianson 1-4 1-2 4, Schlueter 2-6 4-9 8, S. Vacha 2-8 0-1 4, Heinke 0-0 0-0 0, Stout 2-7 0-0 4, Isaac 1-3 0-0 2, Stockamp 4-6 4-4 15, Jay 0-1 0-0 0, N. Vacha 0-0 0-0 0, Hansen 3-4 2-2 8. Totals 15-39 11-18 45.

Conestoga (34)

Steckler 0-8 1-2 1, Madsen 0-3 0-0 0, Gansemer 2-10 0-0 5, Watson 4-10 5-6 13, Ackerman 2-6 0-0 4, Zimmerman 2-7 3-8 7, Yost 1-1 2-2 4, Parriott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-45 11-18 34.

