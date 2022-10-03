Cougars find success at Fort Calhoun Invite

FORT CALHOUN – Conestoga volleyball players gained confidence Saturday by generating successful outcomes at the Fort Calhoun Invite.

The seventh-seeded Cougars competed in three matches in the annual tournament. The team knocked off second-seeded Sterling in the first round and played close matches against third-seeded Johnson-Brock and fifth-seeded Fort Calhoun.

Conestoga 2, Sterling 0

The Cougars enjoyed wide smiles after their 25-13, 25-20 first-round victory over the Jets. Conestoga controlled the match in all statistical categories and kept Sterling from completing a comeback attempt in game two.

Conestoga burst out to a 7-2 lead in game one after kills by Maggie Fiene and Sophia Ackerman and an ace serve by Sophia Tegels. Alyssa Batt, Davida Garrett and Raquel Hild added kills to make it 18-8, and Batt’s ace block three points later gave the Cougars additional energy. Garrett ended the game with consecutive ace serves.

An ace by Ava Tegels let the Cougars go up 8-4 in the second game, and the team built a 17-7 lead after consecutive aces by Amelia Gocke. Sterling junior Lauren Harms helped the Jets (7-9) fly within 21-17 with a kill and several aces, but Conestoga prevented Sterling from passing through more scoreboard airspace.

A roll kill by Fiene made it 22-17, and a big kill from Morgan Hensch helped the Cougars take a 24-20 edge. Garrett then knocked a crosscourt kill to give Conestoga the victory.

Fiene paced Conestoga’s offense with five kills and Garrett made three kills, two aces and one solo block. Ackerman collected three kills, Gocke finished with two aces and Sophia Tegels had one ace and one kill.

Batt gave the Cougars one kill, one ace and one solo block and Hild made one kill and one solo block. Hensch pocketed one kill and Ava Tegels had one ace.

Johnson-Brock 2, Conestoga 0

The Cougars took on Johnson-Brock (11-9) in the second round. The teams remained close throughout game one. An ace by Gocke and kill from Fiene let Conestoga go up 11-9, and the Cougars erased a 19-14 deficit to deadlock action at 20-20. JBHS won five of the final seven points to take a lead in the match.

Game two proved to be an even closer battle. Johnson-Brock went ahead 20-16 and maintained a 23-20 lead. A kill and ace from Garrett and a kill by Ackerman knotted things at 23-23, and Ackerman’s kill kept the score tied at 24-24. The Eagles claimed the final two points to collect the 25-22, 26-24 victory.

Ackerman delivered a team-best seven kills and Garrett and Fiene each had three kills and one ace. Hensch generated three kills, Batt had one kill and one ace block and Gocke served two aces. Sophia Tegels had one kill and Ava Tegels made one ace.

Fort Calhoun 2, Conestoga 1

Fort Calhoun edged Conestoga 25-22, 19-25, 25-15 in the elimination bracket. The Pioneers improved to 8-11 and Conestoga moved to 6-14.

An ace by Garrett and kill from Hensch gave Conestoga a 13-12 lead in game one. Fort Calhoun built a 19-15 gap on three straight aces from Olivia Quinlan, but Conestoga rallied to tie the scoreboard at 22-22. Fort Calhoun claimed the final three points of the stanza.

The Cougars took control of game two after consecutive kills by Sophia Tegels and Batt. A kill from Garrett created a 16-10 lead, and a kill and ace block by Ackerman made it 24-19. Conestoga celebrated after Ackerman’s attack on the next point landed for a kill.

The teams were tied at 7-7 in game three before Fort Calhoun went on a scoring spree. FCHS built a 14-7 edge and maintained a 19-13 gap after a kill from Quinlan. Shelby Dorau gave the Pioneers the victory when her attack went off a Conestoga block attempt on match point.

Gocke, Ackerman, Garrett, Fiene, Batt, Hensch, Hild, Sophia Tegels and Catherine Ramirez all made kills in the match for Conestoga.

Gocke became Conestoga’s leader in a pair of career volleyball categories at the tournament. She moved into the top spot in program history in both career assists and career ace serves. The previous top marks were 1,008 assists and 127 aces.

Sophia Tegels also rose to the top of a Conestoga category. She produced the most digs in a single match with 26.

The Cougars will return to action Thursday with a 6 p.m. home match against Falls City. The team will celebrate Parents Night activities prior to the match.