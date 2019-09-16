DAVID CITY – Conestoga football players began to see their work on the practice field pay dividends in a game atmosphere Friday night.
David City stopped Conestoga 41-20 in a matchup at David City. The Scouts went ahead 7-0 in the first quarter and increased the gap to 41-6 in the third period. Conestoga scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to create the final margin.
Conestoga head coach Trenton Clausen said he felt the Cougars gained confidence in their abilities as the night went on. He said that was a positive sign for future success on the field.
“We are continuing to develop and improve with our offensive line,” Clausen said. “This showed with the blocks we were able to provide for our offensive backfield. Toby Nolting was able to find Jaemes Plowman twice for big catches downfield.”
Conestoga got on the scoreboard in the third quarter when Keaghon Chini broke free on a 68-yard touchdown run. Justin Pick scored from the 7-yard line early in the fourth quarter, and Jacob Dragon collected a 16-yard touchdown scamper later in the game.
Conestoga finished the evening with 250 yards of offense. The Cougars gained 189 yards on the ground and collected ten first downs. Both schools played a disciplined game with just five combined penalties.
Nolting completed two passes to Plowman for 61 yards. Chini gained 129 rushing yards on ten attempts, and Dragon carried the football three times for 40 yards. Pick added 25 yards on three carries.
Hunter Thonen led Conestoga’s defense with six solo and three assisted tackles. Dillon Leffler made four solo and two assisted tackles and Dragon and Cameron Williams each tallied four solo stops.
Owen Snipes produced three solo and four assisted tackles, Nolting made three solo plays and Plowman had two solo and two assisted tackles. Chris Harkness pitched in one solo and four assisted tackles. Dragon pounced on one David City fumble for Conestoga.
Clausen said CHS athletes will look to continue their momentum in Friday night’s Homecoming game. The team will host Tekamah-Herman at 7 p.m. at Cougar Stadium.
“The points we were able to put up on the board were a factor to the improvements we continue to make as the season progresses,” Clausen said. “The week ahead will be a vital week of preparation as we set out to play Tekamah-Herman on our Homecoming Week.”
Conestoga 0 0 6 14 – 20
David City 7 13 21 0 – 41