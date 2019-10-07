MURRAY – Malcolm used a powerful offense to keep Conestoga from posting a comeback victory Thursday night.
The Clippers pounded a series of extra-base hits during their 17-9 triumph at Young Park. Malcolm scored two or more runs in all six innings and finished the game with ten hits.
Conestoga attempted to produce a rally in the fourth inning. The team chipped away at a 13-2 deficit with six runs. Ali Uhe, MacKaylee Madsen, Makenzie Jones, Morgan McAndrew, Mati Steckler and Jaelinn Victor all came home in the frame.
Steckler produced a RBI single, Ali Gansemer had a RBI groundout and McAndrew drew an RBI walk during the inning. Three Cougars scored on infield errors.
Malcolm responded to the threat with four runs in the next two innings. The team scored twice on errors in the fifth and used a two-run double to go up 17-8 in the sixth. Conestoga scored once on an error in the sixth to finish the game.
Cora Schweitzer guided Malcolm’s offense with one of the best nights of her career. Schweitzer hit for the cycle with one single, one double, one triple and one home run. She drove in three runs and scored four times.
Hailey Wessel and Jordyn Virus each collected home runs for Malcolm. Wessel finished with three RBI and two runs and freshman Alyssa Fortik scored four times.
Victor reached base on a single, error and walk and scored twice, and Steckler and McAndrew each had one single, one walk and one RBI. Ali Uhe reached base on a single and hit-by-pitch, Gansemer reached once on an error and Shay Uhe and Madsen each walked once. Jones was struck by a pitch and Naomi Wyant reached once on an error.
Conestoga athletes took part in Parents Night activities at the game. Fans and school officials gave special recognition to Shay Uhe, Victor and Wyant. The three seniors have participated in many activities with the program during their four-year careers.
The Cougars will travel to Blue Springs Ball Fields in Blue Springs for the District C-2 Tournament Oct. 9-10. Auburn, Falls City, Freeman, Southern/Diller-Odell and Syracuse will join Conestoga at the tournament. Games will begin at 10 a.m. both days with the title game at 2 p.m. Oct. 10.
Malcolm 322 622 – 17 10 4
Conestoga 101 601 – 9 6 6