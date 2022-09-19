Cougars host Clippers, Rockets in triangular

CONESTOGA – Conestoga volleyball players started their week with a pair of home matches against Malcolm and Syracuse on Monday night.

Malcolm 2, Conestoga 0

The Clippers displayed their strong lineup throughout their 25-17, 25-7 victory. Malcolm (14-1) fended off a challenge from Conestoga in game one. The Cougars remained within 9-7 and 14-12 before Malcolm pulled out to a 21-12 lead. CHS came within 23-17 but Malcolm won the final two points.

The visitors raced out to a 9-3 lead in game two and took control after that. The team increased the edge to 18-6 and maintained the gap the rest of the way.

Malcolm left Conestoga’s gym with positive feelings after a 25-21, 21-25, 25-21 victory over Syracuse in the second match of the night. Undefeated Lincoln Lutheran (16-0) is the only team to have stopped the Clippers this season.

Syracuse 2, Conestoga 0

Syracuse won the evening’s final match 25-12, 25-23. Syracuse improved to 9-7 and won its fifth match in the past seven days.

Conestoga started the match on a positive note. Maggie Fiene knocked home a kill and Amelia Gocke served an ace to give the Cougars a 4-1 lead.

The teams were tied at 8-8 before the Rockets tipped momentum in their favor. Kadyn Sisco and Eva Brammier led a scoring surge that resulted in a 20-10 lead. Sisco then pushed a kill to the far righthand corner on game point.

The Rockets tried to duplicate the feat in game two by changing an 8-8 score to 16-10. The team maintained a 21-15 lead before the Cougars made their move.

Aces by Ava Tegels and Davida Garrett cut the gap to 22-19, and a kill by Fiene kept the Cougars within 23-20. Syracuse went up 24-20 but watched Conestoga claim the next three points. Sisco finished the match by collecting her 13th kill of the night.

Fiene and Sophia Ackerman each pocketed two kills and one solo block for Conestoga. Sophia Tegels made two kills, Garrett tallied two kills and one solo block and Catherine Ramirez knocked home one kill.

Gocke posted one ace and Alyssa Batt and Raquel Hild each made one solo block. Ava Tegels chipped in one ace for the Cougars.

Conestoga (4-9) will continue the season Thursday night with a home triangular. The team will face Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at 5 p.m. and Arlington at approximately 7 p.m.