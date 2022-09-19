Cougars host Indians in Homecoming game

CONESTOGA – Weeping Water kept Conestoga from collecting a Homecoming victory on Friday night with a strong rushing attack.

The Indians defeated Conestoga 64-6 at Cougar Stadium. Weeping Water (1-3) seized control of the outcome with 28 points in the second quarter in front of a large crowd.

Weeping Water opened the season with a difficult schedule. The team lost games to Palmyra, Johnson-Brock and Stanton. Those three schools own a combined mark of 11-1.

Weeping Water went ahead 8-0 in the first quarter and put together several scoring drives in the second period. The team expanded the 36-0 halftime lead to 42-0 midway through the third quarter. Keegan McDonald scored a 6-yard rushing touchdown after the Indians drove down the field.

Conestoga fans cheered for Jayden Widler’s work on the ensuing kickoff. Widler found an opening along Conestoga’s sideline and returned the kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown.

Weeping Water regained momentum with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Cole Essary scored the team’s final touchdown with 1:04 left on the clock.

Weeping Water finished the night with 348 yards of offense. The Indians gained 240 yards on the ground and 108 through the air. Individual statistics for Weeping Water were not available.

Conestoga finished with 78 yards of offense. The Cougars gained 77 yards with their running game.

Carter Plowman produced 74 yards on 10 carries and Lucas Anderson gained seven yards on three attempts. Widler added one yard on five carries.

Widler collected eight solo and two assisted tackles and Plowman made six solo and five assisted plays for Conestoga. Gage Totilas posted four solo and five assisted tackles, Alrich Rigonios tallied three solo and six assisted tackles and Caleb Winter made three solo tackles.

Aaron Watson produced six assisted tackles, Jake Cooke had two solo and two assisted tackles and Gaige Gillott generated two solo stops. Aydin Smith had one solo and four assisted tackles and Montae Henry and Owen Trofholz each made one solo tackle.

Weeping Water will resume the season Friday with a home game against Omaha Brownell-Talbot (1-3). The teams will begin their game at 7 p.m. Omaha Brownell-Talbot lost to Mead 42-14 this past week.

Conestoga (0-4) will face Omaha Christian Academy (1-3) on Friday night. The teams will play their district game at Bennington Elementary School. Elmwood-Murdock defeated OCA 73-28 this past week.

Weeping Water 8 28 6 22 – 64

Conestoga 0 0 6 0 – 6