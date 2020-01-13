CONESTOGA – Falls City used a successful scoring attack to stop the Conestoga girls on the basketball court Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers collected a 57-43 victory in the CHS gym. Falls City (3-8) won its second straight game and posted its second-best scoring total of the season. The team had generated 60 points against Plattsmouth in late December.
Conestoga moved to 1-9. The Cougars surpassed 40 points for the third time in their last four games.
Mati Steckler helped Conestoga with ten points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. She also drew one charge for the team’s defense. Myah Cummings contributed nine points, seven boards, three steals, two blocks and one assist, and Sophia Ackerman had five points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.
You have free articles remaining.
Taylor McClatchey generated nine points and four rebounds and Ellie Sachs had seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one pass deflection. Olivia Priefert posted five points and one steal and Haven Zimmerman had two points, two rebounds and one assist. Ali Gansemer scored three points and Danie Parriott provided defensive minutes.
Conestoga (43)
McClatchey 4-10 0-0 9, Steckler 2-7 5-7 10, Cummings 4-18 0-1 9, Sachs 0-2 0-2 0, Ackerman 1-5 3-4 5, Priefert 2-3 0-1 5, Zimmerman 1-5 0-0 2, Gansemer 1-2 0-0 3, Parriott 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 15-53 8-16 43.