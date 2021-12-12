Cougars, Indians battle at West Point-Beemer

WEST POINT – Conestoga and Weeping Water athletes gave medal-winning performances Saturday against wrestlers from across the state.

The Cougars and Indians traveled to West Point-Beemer for the Battle at the Point Tournament. Girls from 22 schools competed throughout the morning and afternoon. Weeping Water earned fifth place with 92 points and Conestoga captured eighth place with 66 points.

All three Conestoga wrestlers who traveled to the tournament earned medals. Kylee Plowman registered three pins and one decision during her second-place run at 114 pounds, and Emory Trofholz collected three pins and one decision in her third-place performance at 126 pounds. Morgan Hensch pocketed three pins and one forfeit victory during her third-place result at 132 pounds.

Weeping Water senior Raelyn Wilson earned a championship at 107 pounds. She registered four straight pins to march to the top of the medal podium. She posted her pins in 0:32, 0:20, 1:07 and 2:49.

Riley Hohn captured second place at 100 pounds with three pins and one major decision. Libby Sutton (138) and Sammi Burch (145) each earned third place for the Indians, and Dakota Reiman (120) and Taylor Miller (145) gained experience in their nine combined matches.

Team Results

Grand Island 162, West Point-Beemer 133, Pierce 113, Wahoo 111, Weeping Water 92, Fremont 86, Bellevue East 76, Conestoga 66, Yutan 60, Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast 58, Crofton 50, Omaha Westside 50, Battle Creek 41, Wayne 37, Omaha Burke 31, Johnson County Central 30, Arcadia 21, Stanton 19, Scribner-Snyder 11, Summerland 11, Madison 8, Norfolk Catholic 7

Conestoga Results

114 – Kylee Plowman (2nd)

Pinned Jesmy Trujillo (OBR) 0:56, pinned Kathryn Nicholas (FRE) 0:43, pinned Sophia Mahlberg (BVE) 0:55, dec. Ella Reeves (BTC) 10-8, pinned by Aubrie Pehrson (YUT) 2:29

126 – Emory Trofholz (3rd)

Pinned Genesis Solis (GRI) 2:57, pinned Sophia Scott (OBR) 3:01, pinned Ruby Knull (BTC) 1:41, pinned by Regan Rosseter (OWS) 0:41, dec. Diana Cervantes (WPB) 6-3

132 – Morgan Hensch (3rd)

Pinned Charlie Bales (FRE) 0:29, pinned Daleeanna Bulanda (BVE) 3:54, pinned Jordan Aschoff (NFC) 3:09, pinned by Maggie Painter (PRC) 5:03, won by forfeit over Daleeanna Bulanda (BVE)

Weeping Water Results

100 – Riley Hohn (2nd)

Pinned Braelyn Johnson (WPB) 2:30, pinned Icis Sackville (PRC) 0:53, pinned Sandra Gutierrez (GRI) 0:46, maj. dec. Sofia Blanco (FRE) 12-2, pinned by Ichell Rivas (WYN) 2:33

107 – Raelyn Wilson (1st)

Pinned Apple Paw (MDS) 0:32, pinned BreAnn Mitchell (OBR) 0:20, pinned Lesly Sanchez (WPB) 1:07, pinned Jasmine Morales (GRI) 2:49

120 – Dakota Reiman

Pinned Cloe Mandel (WPB) 2:42, pinned by Alexis Pehrson (YUT) 0:48, pinned by Corah Linnaus (STA) 1:44, pinned by Grace Darling (WAH) 4:28, pinned by Kim Gonzalez (GRI) 1:39

138 – Libby Sutton (3rd)

Pinned Brooklynn Chaple (BVE) 0:39, pinned Sophia Peterson (FRE) 1:14, pinned Carlee Page (BVE) 2:47, pinned by Alannah Osborne (BRLD) 3:11, pinned Jesse Hasenkamp (WAH) 3:50

145 – Sammi Burch (3rd)

Pinned Isabelle Skrdla (PRC) 3:30, pinned by Adriana Cabello (GRI) 0:56, pinned by Markie Zeleny (WAH) 2:24, dec. Stephany Rodriguez (ARC) 5-4

145 – Taylor Miller

Pinned by Sheccid Vallin (FRE) 3:57, pinned by Markie Zeleny (WAH) 0:46, pinned by Stephany Rodriguez (ARC) 1:35, pinned by Isabelle Skrdla (PRC) 1:37

