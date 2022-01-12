Cougars, Indians compete against area opponents

Conestoga and Weeping Water wrestlers appeared on local mats Tuesday night during a dual and triangular.
Weeping Water 33, Omaha Marian 27
The Weeping Water girls traveled to Bellevue East for a triangular with Bellevue East and Omaha Marian.
Weeping Water stopped Omaha Marian with multiple victories. Bridget Murdoch, Riley Hohn, Raelyn Wilson, Libby Sutton, Sammi Burch and Taylor Miller posted points for the team. Miller sealed the victory by winning the final match of the dual 6-5.
152 – Persephone Prochaska (OMR) won by forfeit
165 – Dayanna Wells (OMR) won by forfeit
185 – Martha Hinneh (OMR) won by forfeit
235 – Bridget Murdoch (WW) won by forfeit
100 – Riley Hohn (WW) won by forfeit
107 – Both open
114 – Raelyn Wilson (WW) pinned Macaire Harr (OMR), 3:05
120 – Jada Williams (OMR) dec. Dakota Reiman (WW), 9-2
126 – Madeline Wear (OMR) won by forfeit
132 – Libby Sutton (WW) pinned Gabrielle Johnston (OMR), 3:56
138 – Sammi Burch (WW) pinned Christel Lare (OMR), 1:39
145 – Taylor Miller (WW) dec. Hathia Joseph (OMR), 6-5
Bellevue East 30, Weeping Water 27
Bellevue East edged the Indians in the second dual of the evening. Murdoch, Hohn, Wilson, Sutton and Burch produced points for Weeping Water.
165 – Both open
185 – Bridget Murdoch (WW) won by forfeit
235 – Neva Ybarzabal (BVE) won by forfeit
100 – Riley Hohn (WW) won by forfeit
107 – Both open
114 – Raelyn Wilson (WW) pinned Alexis Eason (BVE), 1:12
120 – Sophia Mahlberg (BVE) pinned Dakota Reiman (WW), 3:45
126 – Elise Curtis (BVE) won by forfeit
132 – Libby Sutton (WW) dec. Daleeanna Bulanda (BVE), 8-1
138 – Sammi Burch (WW) won by forfeit
145 – Alitza Bolinger (BVE) pinned Taylor Miller (WW), 0:59
152 – Jayda Parker (BVE) won by forfeit
Exhibition 126 – Elise Curtis (BVE) pinned Dakota Reiman (WW), 1:25
Exhibition 145 – Sammi Burch (WW) pinned Alitza Bolinger (BVE), 1:59
Exhibition 152 – Jayda Parker (BVE) pinned Taylor Miller (WW), 0:47
Conestoga 51, H-TR-S/Pawnee City 27
Conestoga traveled to Humboldt to take on Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City.
The Cougars wrapped up the victory early in the dual. Conestoga won nine of the first ten matchups of the evening. The team collected six straight forfeit victories.
Gage Totilas, Asher Koehnen, Calum Jeys, Logan Christensen, Collin Dufault, Ethan Avidano, Scott Dufault, Carter Plowman and Mason Serkiz produced points for the Cougars.
220 – Gage Totilas (CHS) dec. Isaac Bittner (HTRS), 6-5
285 – Ty Faulks (HTRS) won by forfeit
106 – Asher Koehnen (CHS) won by forfeit
113 – Calum Jeys (CHS) won by forfeit
120 – Logan Christensen (CHS) won by forfeit
126 – Collin Dufault (CHS) won by forfeit
132 – Ethan Avidano (CHS) won by forfeit
138 – Scott Dufault (CHS) won by forfeit
145 – Carter Plowman (CHS) pinned Devin Zermeno (HTRS), 0:57
152 – Mason Serkiz (CHS) pinned Caleb Werman (HTRS), 0:31
160 – Brandt Leech (HTRS) dec. Lucas Anderson (CHS), 10-5
170 – Andy Maloley (HTRS) won by forfeit
182 – Yadriel Cartagena (HTRS) won by forfeit
195 – Aiden Worthey (HTRS) won by forfeit
Exhibition 152: Jesse McLaughlin (HTRS) pinned Jacob Landon (CHS), 3:00