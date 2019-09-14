FAIRBURY – Conestoga and Weeping Water athletes compiled some of their best times of the young season Thursday at the Fairbury Invite.
The Cougars and Indians traveled to Fairbury Country Club for the large meet. Students from more than a dozen schools competed in five-kilometer cross country races. Fairbury officials provided medals to the top 20 girls and boys in each event instead of the traditional 15 spots.
Weeping Water head coach Charlie Cover said he felt the Indians showed improvement at the invite. He said they ran better at Fairbury and are learning how to compete against varsity opponents.
“Our boys run as a nice group and we are getting faster every week,” Cover said. “Our girls weren’t at full strength this week and though we aren’t close to where a couple of them were last year, they are getting better.”
The Conestoga girls placed fourth in team standings with 75 points. Danie Parriott (2nd, 21:35.50) and Bella Hogue (10th, 22:48.09) both captured medals.
The Conestoga boys collected third place with 58 points. Ben Welch (12th, 19:49.19), Dawson Hardesty (13th, 19:53.15) and Jack Welch (16th, 20:00.72) all returned to Cass County with medals.
The Weeping Water girls had no team score and the WWHS boys placed tenth with 146 points. Lauren Wehrbein (33rd, 26:02.31) and Austin Patton (33rd, 21:14.63) led their respective squads.
Girls Team Results
McCool Junction 43, Lincoln Christian 47, Thayer Central 67, Conestoga 75, Fairbury 86, Tri County 89, Falls City 100, Blue Hill 106, South Central Unified District #5 143, Franklin 175, Deshler, Freeman, Pawnee City, Superior, Syracuse, Weeping Water no team scores
Top 20 Results
1) Madison Gerken (MCJ) 21:08.02, 2) Danie Parriott (CHS) 21:35.50, 3) Ladelle Hazen (BLH) 21:45.44, 4) Payton Gerken (MCJ) 22:09.44, 5) Sadye Danielle (LCHS) 22:23.48, 6) Aly Plock (MCJ) 22:29.01, 7) Josephine Blatny (FRB) 22:29.48, 8) Amanda Meers (LCHS) 22:34.33, 9) Ella Crawford (TRI) 22:36.17, 10) Bella Hogue (CHS) 22:48.09, 11) Alanna Fangmeier (TYC) 23:08.33, 12) Andie Koch (TRI) 23:15.55, 13) Sydney Escritt (TYC) 23:20.57, 14) Emily Lytle (PWN) 23:22.62, 15) Teagan Jarosik (SCN) 23:27.12, 16) Mazey McCullough (FCY) 23:35.98, 17) Halle Hueser (LCHS) 23:45.28, 18) Ellie Janda (BLH) 23:49.11, 19) Isabella Cooley (LCHS) 23:59.71, 20) Kylie Pachta (TYC) 24:04.56
Conestoga Results
Danie Parriott 21:35.50 (2nd), Bella Hogue 22:48.09 (10th), Jasmine Rainey 25:13.77 (25th), Bridget Wagner 30:09.65 (50th), Jessica Poirier 31:54.25 (57th)
Weeping Water Results
Lauren Wehrbein 26:02.31 (33rd), Ciera Dieter 31:20.95 (54th), Dakota Reiman 35:46.27 (66th)
Boys Team Results
Falls City 49, Lincoln Christian 55, Conestoga 58, South Central Unified District #5 76, McCool Junction 89, Freeman 101, Tri County 106, Superior 118, Fairbury 124, Weeping Water 146, Syracuse 157, Franklin 250, Blue Hill, Deshler, Pawnee City no team scores
Top 20 Results
1) Tyler Neville (MCJ) 18:22.29, 2) Cody Hubl (BLH) 18:29.46, 3) Gavin McGerr (LCHS) 18:31.89, 4) Logan Larson (TRI) 18:43.16, 5) Brayton Jarosik (SCN) 18:50.02, 6) Ethan Smith (FRB) 19:05.97, 7) Eli Bottom (FCY) 19:15.63, 8) Arci Leibel (SPR) 19:21.29, 9) Jonathan Xing (LCHS) 19:22.30, 10) Cole Troudt (SCN) 19:23.44, 11) Jared Hawley (FCY) 19:36.80, 12) Ben Welch (CHS) 19:49.19, 13) Dawson Hardesty (CHS) 19:53.15, 14) Noah Jurgens (FRE) 19:56.55, 15) Tandon Buhr (FRE) 20:00.58, 16) Jack Welch (CHS) 20:00.72, 17) Mason Crawford (FCY) 20:12.10, 18) Caleb Jalas (DSH) 20:12.63, 19) Everett McCullough (FCY) 20:18.78, 20) Logan Menke (SCN) 20:20.94
Conestoga Results
Ben Welch 19:49.19 (13th), Dawson Hardesty 19:53.15 (13th), Jack Welch 20:00.72 (16th), Kaden Simmerman 20:30.88 (22nd), Braden Ruffner 21:14.28 (32nd), Bryson Berg 21:38.56 (39th), Ethan Williams 21:45.47 (43rd), Jayden Widler 22:57.64 (58th), Trace Widler 23:05.66 (64th), Levi Bell 23:31.03 (68th), Tyler Masid 24:28.72 (78th), Ethan Avidano 24:57.71 (85th)
Weeping Water Results
Austin Patton 21:14.63 (33rd), Jackson Flanagan 21:30.48 (36th), Lane Damme 22:01.66 (48th), Matthew Cover 22:02.52 (49th)