Cougars, Indians compete in district football contest

CONESTOGA – Weeping Water used a powerful running game to post a district victory over Conestoga on Friday night.
The Indians collected 431 yards on the ground during their 58-0 triumph. The team overcame a tough test from Conestoga early on to remain undefeated. Weeping Water (4-0) broke tackle attempts on several drives to change the score from 8-0 to 36-0 by halftime.
Conestoga head coach Trenton Clausen said the Cougars began the game with energy in front of a large Homecoming crowd. Conestoga (0-4) forced a turnover on downs on Weeping Water’s first possession, and the team moved within the 10-yard line midway through the period. WWHS did not score until Hunter Mortimer made a short touchdown run on the last play of the quarter.
“We played a really good first quarter defensively and I was proud of our kids for starting out strong,” Clausen said. “We saw some good things offensively early on, but fumbles and penalties made it tough for us to get the ball in the end zone.”
Mortimer made a difference in the game’s outcome with his physical running in the second period. He bulldozed through multiple tackles on a 32-yard touchdown run with 9:15 on the clock, and he added a pair of scoring sprints from the 25-yard line in the final 3:17. He also completed a 40-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Nash.
Conestoga worked its way down to the 6-yard line before time ran out in the second quarter. The Cougars then marched down to the 2-yard line after Carter Plowman raced 39 yards on a jet sweep. A fumble on the next play ended the scoring chance with 4:40 left in the period.
Weeping Water crossed the goal line three times in the second half. Mortimer went ten yards on the opening drive of the third quarter, and Sayler Rhodes delivered a 45-yard scamper with 3:09 remaining in the period. Rhodes added a 43-yard burst down the Conestoga sideline with 3:27 left in the game.
Keaghon Chini guided Conestoga’s offense with 74 rushing yards on 17 attempts. Lucas Anderson ran eight times for 46 yards, Plowman posted 41 yards on two attempts and Jayden Widler ran six times for 40 yards.
Plowman helped the CHS defense with four solo and four assisted tackles. Evan Svanda generated four solo and two assisted tackles for the Cougars, and Widler ended the night with three solo and two assisted stops. Aydin Smith posted one solo and six assisted tackles, and Wyatt Renner, Dallas Katzenstein, Mason Serkiz and Kieran Samson each made one solo stop.
Weeping Water finished the game with 517 yards of offense. Mortimer ran 15 times for 226 yards and Rhodes produced six carries for 104 yards. Keegan McDonald chipped in 90 yards on nine carries.
Ethan Essary hauled in three receptions for 43 yards and Nash finished with 40 receiving yards. Rhodes added one catch for three yards in the game.
Mortimer guided Weeping Water’s defense with five solo and nine assisted tackles. Brayden Harms made two fumble recoveries and finished with one solo and six assisted stops. Rhodes collected five solo tackles, Carter Mogensen made one solo and five assisted plays and Nash finished with two solo and two assisted tackles.
Weeping Water will host Cedar Bluffs on Friday for Homecoming. The game will begin at an earlier time of 6 p.m.
Conestoga will resume its season Friday with a road game against Nebraska City Lourdes. It will start at 7 p.m. at Nebraska City’s field.
“Our coaches and kids talked a lot about seeing glimpses of great things happening,” Clausen said. “We just need to find a way to minimize mistakes and breakdowns to capitalize on scoring opportunities. Our kids continue to work hard and we are looking to improve during the second half of our regular season.”
Weeping Water 8 28 14 8 – 58
Conestoga 0 0 0 0 – 0
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
WW – Mortimer 4 run (Mortimer run), 0:00
2nd Quarter
WW – Mortimer 32 run (pass no good), 9:15
WW – Nash 40 pass from Mortimer (Mortimer run), 7:26
WW – Mortimer 25 run (pass no good), 3:17
WW – Mortimer 25 run (Mortimer run), 1:07