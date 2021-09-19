Cougars, Indians compete in district football contest

CONESTOGA – Weeping Water used a powerful running game to post a district victory over Conestoga on Friday night.

The Indians collected 431 yards on the ground during their 58-0 triumph. The team overcame a tough test from Conestoga early on to remain undefeated. Weeping Water (4-0) broke tackle attempts on several drives to change the score from 8-0 to 36-0 by halftime.

Conestoga head coach Trenton Clausen said the Cougars began the game with energy in front of a large Homecoming crowd. Conestoga (0-4) forced a turnover on downs on Weeping Water’s first possession, and the team moved within the 10-yard line midway through the period. WWHS did not score until Hunter Mortimer made a short touchdown run on the last play of the quarter.

“We played a really good first quarter defensively and I was proud of our kids for starting out strong,” Clausen said. “We saw some good things offensively early on, but fumbles and penalties made it tough for us to get the ball in the end zone.”

Mortimer made a difference in the game’s outcome with his physical running in the second period. He bulldozed through multiple tackles on a 32-yard touchdown run with 9:15 on the clock, and he added a pair of scoring sprints from the 25-yard line in the final 3:17. He also completed a 40-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Nash.