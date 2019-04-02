TECUMSEH – Conestoga and Weeping Water athletes journeyed to Tecumseh Monday for action in the Johnson County Central Invite.
Multiple Cass County athletes earned medals in the track and field meet. The Conestoga girls finished sixth in team standings with 48 points and the CHS boys were 13th with two points. The Weeping Water girls tied for 12th place with two points and the WWHS boys finished 12th with three points.
Conestoga’s Bella Hogue enjoyed a golden day with three victories in her races. She claimed titles in the 100 meters (12.92 seconds), 200 (27.60) and 400 (1:02.31). She won her championship in the 100 by 0.48 seconds and flew past the field in the 200 by nearly one second. She then dominated the 400 meters. Auburn’s Faith Allgood (1:06.42) finished second to Hogue by more than four seconds.
Hogue added a second-place medal in the 800 meters (2:34.83). Freeman’s Brylie Hartwig set a meet record in the race with a time of 2:25.22. Hartwig broke the previous mark of 2:27.24 set by Elmwood-Murdock graduate Michelle Armes in 1989.
Conestoga teammates Danie Parriott and Morgan McAndrew both chipped in medals. Parriott claimed third-place and fifth-place awards in the 1,600 and 3,200, and McAndrew captured a fifth-place honor for CHS in the pole vault.
The Weeping Water girls medaled in a pair of events. Grace Cave finished sixth in the 100 meters and the Indians placed sixth in the 400-meter relay. Karley Ridge, Brianna Lawson, Natania French and Reba Wilson joined forces on the relay.
Dillon Leffler and Jacob Dragon both earned medals for the Conestoga boys. Leffler placed sixth in the 400 and Dragon was sixth in the 1,600.
The Weeping Water boys earned awards in two events. Ryan Smith claimed a sixth-place honor in the 100 meters. The school’s 400-meter relay team of Cory Groleau, Jason Burch, Ryan Smith and Raphael Kirchmayer added a fifth-place medal.
Conestoga and Weeping Water athletes will both resume their seasons Friday. Conestoga will travel to the Nebraska City Invite for action beginning at 2 p.m. Weeping Water will head to the DC West Invite for action starting at 10 a.m.
Girls Team Results
Lincoln Lutheran 110, Tri County 85, Freeman 63, Auburn 52, Johnson County Central 50, Conestoga 48, Nebraska City Lourdes 44, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 27, Johnson-Brock 20, Pawnee City 18, Falls City Sacred Heart 6, Weeping Water 2, Parkview Christian 2
Conestoga Results
100 – Bella Hogue 12.92 (1st)
200 – Bella Hogue 27.60 (1st)
400 – Bella Hogue 1:02.31 (1st)
800 – Bella Hogue 2:34.83 (2nd)
1,600 – Danie Parriott 6:11.91 (5th)
3,200 – Danie Parriott 13:16.00 (3rd)
Pole Vault – Morgan McAndrew 7-6 (5th)
Weeping Water Results
100 – Grace Cave 13.73 (6th)
400-meter relay – Weeping Water (Karley Ridge, Brianna Lawson, Natania French, Reba Wilson) 58.30 (6th)
Boys Team Results
Lincoln Lutheran 80, Freeman 64, Tri County 63, Falls City Sacred Heart 63, Auburn 60, Nebraska City Lourdes 48, Johnson-Brock 44, Pawnee City 39.33, Johnson County Central 29.33, Parkview Christian 20, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 11.33, Weeping Water 3, Conestoga 2
Conestoga Results
400 – Dillon Leffler 56.75 (6th)
1,600 – Jacob Dragon 5:10.19 (6th)
Weeping Water Results
100 – Ryan Smith 12.13 (6th)
400-meter relay – Weeping Water (Cory Groleau, Jason Burch, Ryan Smith, Raphael Kirchmayr) 49.04 (5th)