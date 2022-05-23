Cougars, Indians compete in several state contests

OMAHA – Three athletes from Conestoga and Weeping Water appeared on the state track and field stage this weekend.

Conestoga seniors Evan Svanda and Danie Parriott and Weeping Water senior Lauren Wehrbein ended their high school careers with trips to Omaha Burke Stadium. Svanda and Parriott competed in Class C events and Wehrbein took part in the Class D State Meet.

Svanda took part in the pole vault on Saturday morning. He finished 15th in the event with a height of 11-6. He soared over the bar on heights of 11-0 and 11-6 and came close to surpassing it at 12 feet.

Sutherland’s Jon Peterka and Grand Island Central Catholic’s Gage Steinke went into a jump-off for the title after they both cleared 14-0 with the same amount of misses. Peterka finished first and Steinke captured runner-up honors. Wilber-Clatonia’s Ashton Pulliam (14-0) tallied third place and Mitchell’s Bryce Hodsden (13-6) was fourth.

Svanda became one of the top pole vaulters in Conestoga history this spring. He began his season by clearing 11-0 at the Fairbury Invite, and he won championships in the Auburn Invite, Yutan Invite, Louisville Invite and Cougar Invite. He also captured titles in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet and District C-1 Meet.

Svanda moved into second place on Conestoga’s all-time pole vault charts with his state mark of 11-6. Jake Herz (12-2, 2016) and Devin Wagner (11-0, 2019) are the only other CHS boys to have cleared 11 feet in the event.

Parriott earned a seventh-place medal with her work in the 3,200 meters on Friday. She crossed the finish line in 12:20.06.

Crofton sophomore Jordyn Arens won the race with a time of 11:28.48. Hastings St. Cecilia sophomore Alayna Vargas was second in 12:02.44.

Parriott gave the Cougars points at multiple meets during the spring. She finished her final track and field campaign with 21 medals.

Wehrbein competed on Omaha Burke’s track on Friday afternoon in the Class D 400 meters. She placed 23rd in the preliminaries of the race in 1:06.13.

Eight girls qualified for Saturday afternoon’s finals. Ansley-Litchfield senior Carlie Bailey won the state title with a time of 59.22 seconds. Maywood-Hayes Center junior Kiley Hejtmanek (1:00.83), Osceola’s Fayth Winkleman (1:01.49) and Overton’s Maeli Meier (1:01.90) claimed the next three spots.

Wehrbein moved into the top five positions on Weeping Water’s all-time leaderboard in the 400 meters this spring. She ran a season-best time of 1:04.23 at the Louisville Invite, which is fourth in school history. Rosie Philpot set the top mark of 1:03.70 in 1985.

Wehrbein enjoyed a successful season for the Indians. She won five medals in the 100 meters, four medals in the 200 meters and six awards in the 400 meters.

Class C Girls Team Results

Chase County 70, Lincoln Lutheran 53, Superior 49, Bishop Neumann 36, Crofton 35, Hartington Cedar Catholic 35, Wisner-Pilger 27, Hastings St. Cecilia 21, Sutherland 20, Arcadia-Loup City 20, Summerland 17, Ainsworth 16, Norfolk Catholic 16, Grand Island Central Catholic 15, David City 13, Centura 12.5, Valentine 12, Bridgeport 11, Battle Creek 11, North Bend Central 9, Gordon-Rushville 9, Elkhorn Valley 8, Centennial 8, Shelby-Rising City 8, Sandy Creek 8, Clarkson-Leigh 8, Oakland-Craig 8, South Loup 8, Logan View 8, Archbishop Bergan 7, David City Aquinas 7, Ord 7, Southern Valley 6.50, Louisville 6, Stanton 6, Nebraska Christian 6, Tri County Northeast 5, Palmyra 5, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 5, Amherst 5, Cross County 4, Cornerstone Christian 4, Perkins County 4, Sutton 3, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 3, Elmwood-Murdock 2, Fillmore Central 2, Conestoga 2, West Holt 1, Hershey 1

Class C Boys Team Results

Grand Island Central Catholic 68, Battle Creek 64, Hartington Cedar Catholic 44, Bishop Neumann 35.50, Stanton 34, Ainsworth 30.50, Norfolk Catholic 27, Superior 23, Lincoln Lutheran 21, Archbishop Bergan 20, Nebraska City Lourdes 20, Louisville 19, Elmwood-Murdock 18, South Loup 17, Wisner-Pilger 16, Sutton 16, Wilber-Clatonia 13, West Holt 12, Perkins County 12, Hastings St. Cecilia 11, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 11, Doniphan-Trumbull 10.50, David City 10, Sutherland 10, Ord 10, Summerland 8, Centura 8, Twin River 7, Freeman 6.50, Sandy Creek 6, Chase County 6, David City Aquinas 6, Homer 6, Howells-Dodge 5.50, Mitchell 5, Oakland-Craig 5, Centennial 4, Yutan 4, North Bend Central 3, Amherst 2, Bayard 1, Arcadia-Loup City 1, Crofton 1, Cornerstone Christian 1, Wood River 1

Class D Girls Team Results

North Platte St. Patrick’s 46, Sterling 40, Overton 38, Osceola 32.50, Fullerton 30, Maywood-Hayes Center 29, Ansley-Litchfield 28, Axtell 26, Cambridge 24, Bloomfield 22, Sandhills/Thedford 21, Wausa 19, Central Valley 19, McCool Junction 18, Mullen 18, Bruning-Davenport-Shickley 18, Shelton 15, O’Neill St. Mary’s 14, Meridian 14, Niobrara-Verdigre 14, Scribner-Snyder 14, Loomis 14, Wynot 13, Kenesaw 12, Wallace 11, Crawford 11, Humphrey St. Francis 11, East Butler 9, Leyton 9, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 6, Silver Lake 6, Osmond 6, Pender 6, Southwest 5.50, Chambers/Wheeler Central 5, Franklin 5, Plainview 5, Exeter-Milligan 4, Pawnee City 3, Burwell 3, Palmer 3, Stuart 3, Medicine Valley 3, Elm Creek 2, Cedar Bluffs 2, Boyd County 2, Wauneta-Palisade 2, Sioux County 1, Lawrence-Nelson 1

