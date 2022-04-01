Cougars, Indians compete in track events at Auburn

AUBURN – Conestoga and Weeping Water students struck gold Tuesday during their trip to the Auburn Invite.

CHS and WWHS athletes earned championships in several track and field events during the afternoon and early evening. Inclement weather caused a small portion of the meet to be scratched, but students were able to compete in most of the events on the day’s lineup.

The Conestoga girls claimed second place in team standings with 86 points. Danie Parriott and Haven Zimmerman each won individual titles and the school’s 3,200-meter relay team also finished first on the track.

Parriott swept past her opponents in the 800 meters (2:38.91) and 1,600 (6:04.21). She also ran the anchor leg of a 3,200 relay team that won in 11:01.89. Elliott Zimmerman, Alaina Morrical and Dani Ahrens posted times in the first three legs of the race.

Haven Zimmerman set a career-best mark of 5-3 in the high jump. She dominated the competition with her work during the day. She was the only athlete to surpass five feet.

The Weeping Water girls placed fourth in team standings with 28 points. Kali Miller (triple jump, high jump, 300-meter hurdles) and Lauren Wehrbein (100, 200, 400) each won three medals for the Indians.

The Conestoga boys captured fourth place with 52 points. Evan Svanda paced the Cougars with two championships and three overall medals.

Svanda rocketed to the finish line of the 100 meters with a career-best time of 11.55. He also claimed the pole vault title with a height of 11-0 and finished second in the 200 in 24.52.

The Weeping Water boys collected sixth place with 32 points. Sayler Rhodes led the Indians with a championship performance in the triple jump. He soared 39-10 1/2 to capture the gold medal. He also won medals in the long jump, high jump and 200 meters. Austin Patton added three medals in the 3,200-meter relay, 800 and 1,600.

Girls Team Results

Syracuse 169, Conestoga 86, Auburn 84, Weeping Water 28, Johnson County Central 26, Rock Port 22, Falls City Sacred Heart 18

Conestoga Results

100 – Piper Isham 13.86 (4th), Emory Trofholz 13.93 (5th)

200 – Haven Zimmerman 29.11 (4th)

400 – Elliott Zimmerman 1:08.42 (5th)

800 – Danie Parriott 2:38.91 (1st), Elliott Zimmerman 2:48.37 (4th)

1,600 – Danie Parriott 6:04.21 (1st), Dani Ahrens 6:09.09 (2nd)

100-meter hurdles – Elizabeth Harvey 19.57 (4th), Emory Trofholz 20.02 (5th)

300-meter hurdles – Elizabeth Harvey 56.18 (4th)

3,200-meter relay – Conestoga (Elliott Zimmerman, Alaina Morrical, Dani Ahrens, Danie Parriott) 11:01.89 (1st)

Shot Put – Morgan Hensch 30-4 (6th)

Discus – Sophia Ackerman 98-0 1/2 (4th)

High Jump – Haven Zimmerman 5-3 (1st), Morgan Hensch 4-6 (6th)

Pole Vault – Elizabeth Harvey 7-6 (3rd)

Weeping Water Results

100 – Lauren Wehrbein 13.46 (3rd)

200 – Lauren Wehrbein 29.41 (6th)

400 – Lauren Wehrbein 1:06.86 (3rd)

300-meter hurdles – Kali Miller 57.50 (5th)

Discus – Keatyn Harrah 94-10 (5th)

High Jump – Kali Miller 4-8 (tied 4th)

Triple Jump – Kali Miller 30-6 (2nd)

Boys Team Results

Falls City Sacred Heart 122.5, Auburn 111, Syracuse 56.5, Conestoga 52, Johnson County Central 48, Weeping Water 32, Rock Port 9

Conestoga Results

100 – Evan Svanda 11.55 (1st), Casen Crook 11.62 (3rd), Keaghon Chini 11.86 (4th)

200 – Evan Svanda 24.52 (2nd), Casen Crook 24.62 (3rd)

1,600 – Colton Bescheinen 5:21.86 (2nd)

Pole Vault – Evan Svanda 11-0 (1st)

Weeping Water Results

200 – Sayler Rhodes 24.91 (6th)

800 – Austin Patton 2:23.29 (3rd)

1,600 – Austin Patton 5:25.51 (4th)

3,200-meter relay – Weeping Water (Matt Cover, Jaden Brack, James Dean, Austin Patton) 10:33.49 (4th)

High Jump – Sayler Rhodes 5-6 (tied 4th)

Long Jump – Sayler Rhodes 19-4 (4th)

Triple Jump – Sayler Rhodes 39-10 1/2 (1st)

