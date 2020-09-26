Cougars, Indians compete in volleyball triangular

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEEPING WATER – Conestoga and Weeping Water athletes squared off with Raymond Central on Thursday during a volleyball triangular at Weeping Water Activities Center.

Raymond Central 2, Weeping Water 0

The Mustangs opened the triangular with a 25-20, 25-16 triumph. Raymond Central used late scoring sprees to edge Weeping Water in both games.

A kill by Abby Meeske tied things at 13-13 in game one, and an ace from Reagan Aronson gave the Indians a 15-13 lead. Consecutive kills from Karley Ridge kept the score deadlocked at 19-19. Raymond Central won six of the final seven points to go ahead in the match.

Weeping Water led 12-7 in game two before the Mustangs began to click on offense. Hannah Kile sent home a pair of kills to give the team a 15-13 lead, and consecutive kills by Makenna Gehle and Kelsey Hudson made it 19-15. Grace Mueller ended the match with a kill to the middle part of the court.

Aronson helped the Indians by going 12-of-12 at the service line with two aces. She also made 11 digs on defense. Addi Bickford tallied nine digs and nine assists and finished 8-of-8 serving, and Meeske collected four kills and four digs.