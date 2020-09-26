Cougars, Indians compete in volleyball triangular

WEEPING WATER – Conestoga and Weeping Water athletes squared off with Raymond Central on Thursday during a volleyball triangular at Weeping Water Activities Center.
Raymond Central 2, Weeping Water 0
The Mustangs opened the triangular with a 25-20, 25-16 triumph. Raymond Central used late scoring sprees to edge Weeping Water in both games.
A kill by Abby Meeske tied things at 13-13 in game one, and an ace from Reagan Aronson gave the Indians a 15-13 lead. Consecutive kills from Karley Ridge kept the score deadlocked at 19-19. Raymond Central won six of the final seven points to go ahead in the match.
Weeping Water led 12-7 in game two before the Mustangs began to click on offense. Hannah Kile sent home a pair of kills to give the team a 15-13 lead, and consecutive kills by Makenna Gehle and Kelsey Hudson made it 19-15. Grace Mueller ended the match with a kill to the middle part of the court.
Aronson helped the Indians by going 12-of-12 at the service line with two aces. She also made 11 digs on defense. Addi Bickford tallied nine digs and nine assists and finished 8-of-8 serving, and Meeske collected four kills and four digs.
Ridge generated nine digs, four kills, one ace, one assist and one solo block. Sam Hammons scooped up four digs, Lexi Mogensen had one kill and two digs and Sammi Burch made one kill, one dig and one solo block.
Raymond Central 2, Conestoga 0
Raymond Central picked up a 25-15, 25-6 victory in the evening’s second match. The Mustangs used strong serving to soar ahead of the Cougars. RCHS posted 18 aces and went 43-of-47 at the line.
Taylor McClatchey and Lindee Watson each posted two kills for Conestoga. Sophia Ackerman tallied one kill and one ace block and Allison Lewien, Myah Cummings and Amelia Gocke had one kill apiece.
Weeping Water 2, Conestoga 0
The Indians won the nightcap 25-21, 25-14 in front of fans from both schools. Weeping Water’s student section wore masks and the pep band remained six feet apart on the walking track while playing music.
Aronson and Bickford guided Weeping Water with big nights at the service line. Both seniors went 10-of-10 with one ace. Aronson chipped in four kills and eight digs and Bickford posted 16 assists, three digs and one kill.
Karley Ridge ended the match with three kills, five digs and one solo block, and Meeske produced five kills, three digs and one assist. Burch compiled five kills and two digs and Mogensen made two kills and three digs.
Sam Hammons helped Weeping Water’s defense with three digs. Riley Hohn collected one dig and Emily Ridge saw court time for the team.
