Cougars, Indians compete in Weeping Water Invite

WEEPING WATER – Conestoga and Weeping Water athletes knocked dozens of volleyballs over the net Saturday during action at the Weeping Water Invite.
The Cougars and Indians took part in the eight-team tournament at Weeping Water Activities Center. Both teams played three pool-play matches in the morning and early afternoon before their placement matches in the late afternoon.
Weeping Water 2, East Butler 0
Weeping Water dominated East Butler 25-15, 25-13 in the day’s first match. The Indians relied on a perfect effort at the service line to defeat the Tigers. Weeping Water finished 49-of-49 at the stripe and registered six aces.
Addi Bickford led the successful serving with a 15-of-15 effort and one ace. Sammi Burch carded three aces in her 11-of-11 performance, and Reagan Aronson ended the match 14-of-14 at the stripe. Abby Meeske made four serves with one ace, Karley Ridge served twice with one ace and Lexi Mogensen went 3-of-3 for Weeping Water.
Aronson connected on six kills and added four digs, and Ridge produced four kills, five digs and one solo block. Bickford made 13 assists and eight digs and Burch tallied three kills and one dig.
Mogensen made two digs and Meeske had two kills and two digs. Sam Hammons made one dig and Riley Hohn saw court time for the team.
Wilber-Clatonia 2, Conestoga 1
Wilber-Clatonia rallied past the Cougars 18-25, 25-15, 25-16. Jera Shuermann helped the Wolverines with four aces on 12 serves, and Valerie Johnson collected 21 serve receptions in the back row.
Individual statistics were not available for Conestoga’s tournament matches.
Weeping Water 2, Conestoga 0
Weeping Water defeated CHS 25-19, 25-18 in pool-play action. The Indians collected 11 kills and eight aces during the contest.
Mogensen guided Weeping Water’s offense with four kills and Aronson, Bickford and Ridge all had two kills. Burch chipped in one kill for the team’s scoring attack.
Bickford made three aces, eight assists and seven digs, and Aronson finished the match with three aces, seven digs and one assist. Mogensen tallied two aces, one solo block and four digs, Meeske collected five digs and Burch and Hammons each had one dig. Katie Meyer and Emily Ridge each saw court time for the Indians.
Conestoga 2, East Butler 0
Conestoga swept the Tigers 25-12, 25-14. The Cougars used strong defense to contain East Butler’s scoring attack. Conestoga limited the Tigers to two kills in the match and surrendered just two aces.
Wilber-Clatonia 2, Weeping Water 0
Wilber-Clatonia collected a 25-15, 25-18 victory over Weeping Water. Alissa Vlasak played a key role for the Wolverines. She landed 12 kills and made four solo blocks at the net.
Karley Ridge paced Weeping Water’s offense with five kills and a .333 hitting percentage. She also made three digs in the match. Bickford tallied a double-double of ten digs and 11 assists, and Aronson posted seven digs, three kills and one ace.
Mogensen generated two kills, one ace and six digs, and Burch finished the match with two kills, one dig and one assist. Meeske had one kill and one dig and Hammons made one dig against the Wolverines. Meyer and Hohn each saw court time for the team.
Yutan 2, Conestoga 0
Yutan edged the Cougars 26-24, 25-19 in the fifth-place match of the tournament.
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 2, Weeping Water 0
H-TR-S captured a 25-18, 25-21 triumph in the third-place contest.
Karley Ridge blasted seven kills and Bickford collected one kill, one ace, ten digs and five assists. Aronson helped the team with nine digs and two assists, and Burch had two kills, one ace and one dig.
Mogensen pocketed six digs, two aces and one kill for Weeping Water. Meeske made one kill, one dig and one assist and Hammons appeared in the back row for the Indians.
