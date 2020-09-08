Cougars, Indians compete in Weeping Water Invite

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEEPING WATER – Conestoga and Weeping Water athletes knocked dozens of volleyballs over the net Saturday during action at the Weeping Water Invite.

The Cougars and Indians took part in the eight-team tournament at Weeping Water Activities Center. Both teams played three pool-play matches in the morning and early afternoon before their placement matches in the late afternoon.

Weeping Water 2, East Butler 0

Weeping Water dominated East Butler 25-15, 25-13 in the day’s first match. The Indians relied on a perfect effort at the service line to defeat the Tigers. Weeping Water finished 49-of-49 at the stripe and registered six aces.

Addi Bickford led the successful serving with a 15-of-15 effort and one ace. Sammi Burch carded three aces in her 11-of-11 performance, and Reagan Aronson ended the match 14-of-14 at the stripe. Abby Meeske made four serves with one ace, Karley Ridge served twice with one ace and Lexi Mogensen went 3-of-3 for Weeping Water.

Aronson connected on six kills and added four digs, and Ridge produced four kills, five digs and one solo block. Bickford made 13 assists and eight digs and Burch tallied three kills and one dig.