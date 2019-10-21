FREEMAN – Athletes from Conestoga and Weeping Water played league volleyball tournament matches Thursday night during a trip to Freeman.
The Cougars, Indians and Falcons played in the Bronze Division of the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament. Freeman hosted the triangular and played in the first and third matches. Conestoga squared off with Weeping Water in the night’s second match.
Freeman 2, Conestoga 0
Freeman captured a 25-17, 25-22 victory over Conestoga. Individual statistics for the Cougars were not available.
Freeman used strong serving to gain an advantage in the match. The team went 47-of-48 at the service line with seven aces. Natalie Boyer, Lexi Winkle and Valeria Marelli all made two aces and Amber Dorn had one ace. Boyer added six kills and Brooklyn Ideus dished out 21 assists.
Weeping Water 2, Conestoga 0
Weeping Water edged the Cougars 25-21, 26-24. The Indians ended the match with 19 kills, five aces and 29 digs.
Reagan Aronson went 11-of-11 serving with two aces and Peyton Barrett posted two aces in her 13-of-14 effort. Aronson tacked on seven kills, seven digs and one solo block, and Barrett had a double-double night of 11 kills and 13 digs.
You have free articles remaining.
Karley Ridge produced one kill and one solo block and Kelsi Vogler made one ace and three digs. Abby Meeske tallied 16 assists and three digs and Lexi Mogensen had three digs and one assist. Courtney Bockman helped the team with her defensive presence at the net.
Individual statistics for Conestoga were not available.
Freeman 2, Weeping Water 0
The Falcons used accurate attacks to stop Weeping Water 25-16, 25-15. Freeman posted kills on 31 of 67 attacks and had eight players enter their names in the scorebook. Natalie Boyer led the Falcons with nine kills, 12 digs and three solo blocks. Kylie Boyer added seven kills and Winkle made six kills.
Barrett guided Weeping Water with nine kills, 12 digs and one assist. Aronson collected two kills and two digs and Ridge tallied two kills and one dig. Meeske chipped in 11 assists, three digs and one kill.
Mogensen carded two aces during her 7-of-7 serving effort. She also scooped up five digs. Vogler made two digs and went 5-of-5 serving, Sammi Burch made one dig and Bockman saw court time.
Barrett reached a milestone for Weeping Water during the night with her 1,000th career dig. She currently has 1,020 career digs. She made 213 digs as a freshman, 303 as a sophomore and 265 as a junior. She has compiled 239 digs this season.