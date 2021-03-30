Cougars, Indians score points at Auburn Invite

AUBURN – Conestoga and Weeping Water athletes pressed the power button in their track and field events Tuesday with energetic outcomes at Auburn.

The Cougars and Indians took part in the six-school Auburn Invite. The Cass County districts joined Auburn, Falls City Sacred Heart, Syracuse and Rock Port, Mo., on Auburn’s campus during the afternoon and evening.

The Conestoga girls placed fourth in team standings with 76 points and the Weeping Water girls were sixth with 27 points. The CHS boys finished fourth with 51 points and the Weeping Water boys placed sixth with 33 points.

Danie Parriott and Haven Zimmerman highlighted the day for the CHS girls with medals in each of their four events.

Parriott produced medals in the 800 meters, 1,600 meters, 3,200 meters and 1,600-meter relay. She won the 1,600 and 3,200 titles in dominant fashion with times of 5:46.88 and 12:19.26. Auburn’s Sydney Binder placed second in both races in 6:09.10 and 13:06.25.

Zimmerman finished second in both the high jump and 100 meters and collected a medal in the 200. She also anchored a third-place 1,600 relay team.