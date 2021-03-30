Cougars, Indians score points at Auburn Invite

AUBURN – Conestoga and Weeping Water athletes pressed the power button in their track and field events Tuesday with energetic outcomes at Auburn.
The Cougars and Indians took part in the six-school Auburn Invite. The Cass County districts joined Auburn, Falls City Sacred Heart, Syracuse and Rock Port, Mo., on Auburn’s campus during the afternoon and evening.
The Conestoga girls placed fourth in team standings with 76 points and the Weeping Water girls were sixth with 27 points. The CHS boys finished fourth with 51 points and the Weeping Water boys placed sixth with 33 points.
Danie Parriott and Haven Zimmerman highlighted the day for the CHS girls with medals in each of their four events.
Parriott produced medals in the 800 meters, 1,600 meters, 3,200 meters and 1,600-meter relay. She won the 1,600 and 3,200 titles in dominant fashion with times of 5:46.88 and 12:19.26. Auburn’s Sydney Binder placed second in both races in 6:09.10 and 13:06.25.
Zimmerman finished second in both the high jump and 100 meters and collected a medal in the 200. She also anchored a third-place 1,600 relay team.
Ella Cave and Lexi Mogensen helped the Weeping Water girls with medals in three events. Keatyn Harrah pocketed medals in the shot put and discus, and Sam Hammons won awards in the 100 and 200.
Evan Svanda, Keaghon Chini, Ethan Williams and Ty Fox paced the Conestoga boys with their work. Each of the four Cougars secured three medals during the day.
Weston Reiman led the Weeping Water boys with a championship toss of 44 feet, 6 inches in the shot put. Zack Smith also gave the Indians plenty of points with medals in all four of his events. He won awards in the 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, triple jump and 1,600 relay.
Girls Team Results
Syracuse 157, Auburn 142, Falls City Sacred Heart 81, Conestoga 76, Rock Port 28, Weeping Water 27
Conestoga Results
100 – Haven Zimmerman, 14.37 (2nd)
200 – Haven Zimmerman, 30.43 (4th)
800 – Danie Parriott, 2:38.86 (2nd)
1,600 – Danie Parriott, 5:46.88 (1st)
3,200 – Danie Parriott, 12:19.26 (1st)
100-meter hurdles – Addi Andersen, 24.85 (5th)
400-meter relay – Conestoga, 1:03.70 (2nd)
1,600-meter relay – Conestoga (Dani Ahrens, Addi Andersen, Danie Parriott, Haven Zimmerman), 4:55.65 (3rd)
High Jump – Haven Zimmerman, 4-8 (2nd), Mariah Crook, 4-0 (5th)
Pole Vault – Naomi Simones, 6-6 (3rd)
Triple Jump – McKenna Crook, 27-8 3/4 (5th)
Discus – Sophia Ackerman, 82-10 (5th)
Weeping Water Results
100 – Sam Hammons, 15.14 (4th), Jillian Rathe, 15.22 (5th)
200 – Sam Hammons, 31.68 (6th)
800 – Ella Cave, 3:05.42 (6th)
1,600 – Lexi Mogensen, 6:24.54 (4th)
1,600-meter relay – Weeping Water (Ella Cave, Natania French, Kiera Brack, Lexi Mogensen), 5:08.05 (5th)
3,200-meter relay – Weeping Water (Lexi Mogensen, Ella Cave, Dakota Reiman, Ciera Dieter), 12:22.85 (3rd)
Discus – Keatyn Harrah, 95-10 1/2 (3rd)
Shot Put – Keatyn Harrah, 30-5 1/2 (6th)
Boys Team Results
Auburn 184, Syracuse 115, Falls City Sacred Heart 100, Conestoga 51, Rock Port 36, Weeping Water 33
Conestoga Results
100 – Evan Svanda, 12.003 (4th), Keaghon Chini, 12.009 (5th)
200 – Evan Svanda, 24.66 (3rd), Carter Plowman, 25.17 (5th), Keaghon Chini, 25.35 (6th)
800 – Ethan Williams, 2:27.67 (4th)
1,600 – Ethan Williams, 5:34.55 (2nd)
110-meter hurdles – Ty Fox, 17.34 (4th)
400-meter relay – Conestoga (Keaghon Chini, Ty Fox, Evan Svanda, Lane Fox), 48.33 (1st)
1,600-meter relay – Conestoga (Joe Kerns, Zachary Smith, Carter Plowman, Levi Lindsey), 4:22.16 (6th)
High Jump – Lucas Michel, 5-2 (5th)
Pole Vault – Ethan Williams, 9-6 (3rd)
Long Jump – Ty Fox, 17-10 1/4 (6th)
Weeping Water Results
3,200 – Matt Cover, 12:35.19 (3rd)
1,600-meter relay – Weeping Water (Levi Neumeister, Zack Smith, Ethan Essary, Saylor Rhodes), 4:19.82 (5th)
110-meter hurdles – Zack Smith, 18.03 (5th)
300-meter hurdles – Zack Smith, 47.83 (5th)