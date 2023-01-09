Cougars, Indians square off on court

CONESTOGA – Conestoga and Weeping Water athletes dialed up a large number of scoring connections in Friday night’s basketball game.

The Cougars enjoyed happy conversations at the end of the night after several winning moments in the fourth quarter.

Conestoga held off Weeping Water’s late rally attempt to win 49-40. The Indians moved within 41-39 with 4:05 to play, but the Cougars stopped the comeback attempt at the free-throw line. Conestoga went 6-of-8 in the last three minutes to seal the victory.

CHS head coach Mark Skiles said he was pleased with the way the team performed. The Cougars adjusted their game plan earlier in the week because of injuries. Conestoga built an early 10-4 lead and kept the momentum the rest of the way.

“We faced some adversity this week in terms of injuries and illness, but the girls did a great job of overcoming that,” Skiles said. “All of the kids played at a really high level tonight. When you have to change your game plan without much notice you never know how it will turn out, but I thought the girls did a great job. I’m very proud of them and how they played.”

The Cougars employed several types of zone looks during the night. Skiles said the team’s ability to make the zone defenses work played a key role in the outcome.

“We’ve not been a zone team in the past,” Skiles said. “I’d much rather play man-to-man, but we figured this was going to be the best defense against Weeping Water, because they have some really good players inside who can score. The girls executed the zone extremely well.”

Weeping Water stayed within striking distance throughout the first half. Kali Miller deposited an offensive rebound back in the basket to bring the team within 11-7. Consecutive baskets by Miller, Kallie Brack and Ella Cave knotted the score at 15-15 with 2:14 left before the break.

MacKaylee Madsen gave the Cougars energy by draining a pair of 3-pointers in the final minute of the half. Jameson Yost, Madsen and Dani Ahrens scored on three straight trips early in the third quarter to make it 30-23, and CHS boosted the gap to 38-29 on baskets from Haven Zimmerman, Ali Gansemer and Yost.

Cave jumpstarted Weeping Water’s fourth-quarter rally attempt with a 3-pointer. Brack sank a fast-break layup and then drilled both ends of a one-and-one to bring the team within 41-39.

The Cougars defended their home court by making the most of their late free-throw chances. Yost was perfect on both ends of her one-and-one with 2:59 left, and Madsen sank one free throw with 1:41 to go to make it 46-40. Yost then sealed the game by sinking two free throws with 41.6 seconds remaining.

“We struggled with free throws early in the game, but when it counted the girls did a great job of knocking them down,” Skiles said. “It’s a lot of pressure in those moments, and they did a really nice job of focusing on the basket and making their shots.”

Yost helped the Cougars with 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal. She also took one charge early in the fourth quarter. Madsen delivered 12 points, six rebounds, two assists and two pass deflections, and Gansemer produced ten points, two rebounds, one assist and one pass deflection.

Elliott Zimmerman contributed four assists and one rebound and Haven Zimmerman had four points, three boards and two steals. Davida Garrett collected two points, four rebounds, two steals, one assist, one block and three pass deflections for Conestoga.

Ahrens ended the night with three points and two rebounds, and Alyssa Batt chipped in three rebounds in the victory.

Miller helped Weeping Water with 12 points, three rebounds and one steal. Cave generated 11 points, three steals and two rebounds for the team, and Brack posted eight points, one rebound and one steal.

Emily Ridge produced six points, two rebounds, one block and one steal. Brinkley McAdams tallied three points and three rebounds, Alexis Mogensen had four rebounds and two assists and Samantha Hammons posted two rebounds.

Weeping Water 4 13 15 8 – 40

Conestoga 10 13 18 8 – 49

Weeping Water (40)

Miller 12, Cave 11, Ridge 6, Mogensen 0, McAdams 3, Brack 8, Hammons 0.

Conestoga (49)

H. Zimmerman 1-3 2-3 4, Yost 4-8 7-11 15, E. Zimmerman 0-0 0-0 0, Gansemer 3-9 2-5 10, Madsen 4-6 2-3 12, Ahrens 1-4 0-0 3, Garrett 1-3 0-1 2, Batt 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 15-35 14-25 49.