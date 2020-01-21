WEEPING WATER – The Weeping Water girls made the hoop seem as big as the ocean Monday night with their marksmanship against Conestoga.
The Indians drained a school-best 14 3-pointers in a 73-25 victory over the Cougars. Weeping Water (14-1) erupted for 51 points in the first half and reached the 70-point plateau for the third time this season. WWHS athletes have scored 50 or more points in 12 of their 15 games.
Weeping Water head coach Joel Haveman said he was pleased with the team’s passing attack in all four quarters. Grace Cave led the way with nine assists and Peyton Barrett, Bailee Nissen and Lauren Wehrbein all chipped in assists during the night.
“We take a lot of pride in our passing and try to do a good job of that every game,” Haveman said. “It’s about sharing the basketball and having good vision on the court to see where everyone is. It’s also about being shot-ready all of the time. At any moment you might get the basketball, so it’s important to be ready to shoot. I thought the girls did a really nice job of passing the ball and being shot-ready tonight.”
Those passes led to many quick-strike 3-point shots. Jamison Twomey and Reagan Aronson took advantage of their perimeter opportunities with big nights. Twomey knocked down five 3-pointers during her 17-point night, and Aronson canned three long-distance attempts in her 15-point outing. Nissen, Cave, Reba Wilson, Kelsi Vogler and Kiera Brack added 3-pointers for the Indians.
“We’ve been doing a really good job of attacking the rim and not settling for the first thing that came open,” Haveman said. “The first intent is always to get to the rim, but once that happens there might be kickout passes available, so that’s something we try to focus on as well. We want to be able to score either inside or outside.”
Weeping Water tied the sixth-best total for 3-pointers in a single game in state history. Minden (2012), Millard West (2013), Holdrege (2014), Homer (2014), Lincoln Christian (2016 and 2017), Fillmore Central (2017) and Conestoga (2018) have also made 14 3-pointers in one game.
Seward holds the top spot in state history with 19 treys in a game in 2016. The Bluejays sank 18 3-pointers in games in both 2012 and 2013 and Bellevue West made 18 treys in a 2016 contest.
Weeping Water built a 13-4 lead in the first four minutes and led 26-10 after one period. Conestoga (1-12) was able to find scoring rhythm midway through the first half. The Cougars made baskets on their final two trips of the opening quarter and collected points on three of four possessions during a second-period run.
The Indians halted Conestoga’s momentum with a 14-0 outburst late in the second quarter. Barrett’s fast-break layup early in the third quarter boosted the gap to 58-23.
Twomey (17), Cave (16) and Aronson (15) all scored in double figures for Weeping Water. Cave added nine assists, seven rebounds, five steals and two blocks.
Nissen generated four points, four rebounds, three steals and one assist. Barrett collected six points, four assists and three steals, and Wilson ended the game with six points and three rebounds. Karley Ridge produced two points, one rebound and one block and Wehrbein had one point and one assist.
Vogler contributed three points and two rebounds and Brack had three points and one rebound. Natania French grabbed one rebound and Brooklyn Rathe collected defensive minutes for the team.
Ellie Sachs helped Conestoga with five points, five rebounds and one assist. Sophia Ackerman tallied four points, three rebounds and one assist, Lindee Watson posted four points and two rebounds and Myah Cummings had three points, one rebound and one steal.
Mati Steckler generated four points, two steals and one assist, and Olivia Priefert produced five points and one rebound. Taylor McClatchey had two rebounds, Danie Parriott made one assist and Haven Zimmerman and Jameson Yost each had one rebound MacKaylee Madsen and Reagan McPeek each saw court time for the team.
Haveman said one of the main reasons the Indians have found success in games this year has been their work ethic in practices. He said they have come to work every day with the intention of becoming a better basketball team.
“We definitely have shown more drive and intensity in every one of our practices,” Haveman said. “That’s probably been the biggest improvement. There have been some things that have happened this season that have woken us up and have made the girls realize that we can’t take anything for granted.
“They realize that we have to continually get better each day in order for us to reach our goals. We’ve made a lot of overall improvement because our practices have been much better. That’s been a really nice thing to see.”
Conestoga 10 7 5 3 – 25
Weeping Water 26 25 12 10 – 73
Conestoga (25)
McClatchey 0-2 0-0 0, Sachs 2-2 1-2 5, Cummings 1-6 1-3 3, Watson 1-7 2-2 4, Ackerman 2-6 0-0 4, Steckler 2-3 0-2 4, Priefert 2-3 0-0 5, Madsen 0-0 0-0 0, Yost 0-2 0-0 0, Parriott 0-1 0-0 0, McPeek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-25 4-9 25.
Weeping Water (73)
Aronson 5-12 2-2 15, Wilson 2-4 1-3 6, Cave 5-7 4-4 16, Barrett 3-7 0-0 6, Nissen 1-3 1-2 4, Ridge 1-2 0-0 2, Twomey 6-8 0-0 17, Wehrbein 0-2 1-2 1, Vogler 1-1 0-0 3, Rathe 0-0 0-0 0, Brack 1-1 0-0 3, French 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-48 9-13 73.