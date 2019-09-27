CONESTOGA – Conestoga and Weeping Water athletes welcomed Raymond Central to Cass County on Thursday night for an evening full of volleyball action.
The three schools competed in a triangular on Conestoga’s home floor. Raymond Central finished the event 2-0, Conestoga went 1-1 and Weeping Water finished 0-2.
Raymond Central 2, Conestoga 0
Raymond Central gained strength during the latter part of both games of a 25-17, 25-22 triumph. RCHS closed out game one with a 9-2 run and ended the match with the same scoring spree.
An ace from Lindee Watson and kill from Mattie Haizlip brought Conestoga within 16-15 in the first game. Raymond Central’s Autumn Haislet extended the team’s lead with consecutive aces, and a kill and ace block by Grace Mueller made it 22-16. Zoie Stachura put the Mustangs ahead in the match with a kill on game point.
Conestoga held the upper hand against Raymond Central for most of game two. Allison Lewien had a kill and ace block to make it 8-4, and the team stretched a 16-15 lead to 20-16. Haizlip posted two kills and Lewien had an ace block in the stretch.
Raymond Central grabbed the lead with a seven-point run that featured a kill and ace block from Mueller. The Cougars fought off two match points before Raymond Central clinched the contest.
Haizlip knocked home a team-best five kills and Lewien had three kills, two ace blocks and one ace. Watson posted two kills and three aces, Reagan McPeek had two aces and Taylor McClatchey made one ace block. Myah Cummings and Naomi Simones each had one kill.
Raymond Central 2, Weeping Water 0
Raymond Central continued its momentum against the Indians with a 25-17, 25-12 victory. The team increased its 9-6 lead to 18-10 with a series of aces from Mueller and Stachura in game one. The Mustangs then changed a 5-5 tie to a 20-10 lead in game two.
Peyton Barrett led Weeping Water’s offense with eight kills. Courtney Bockman generated three kills and one ace block and Reagan Aronson delivered a pair of kills. Karley Ridge chipped in two ace blocks.
Conestoga 2, Weeping Water 1
Conestoga stopped Weeping Water 25-21, 25-18 in the nightcap. The teams played in front of a loud Conestoga student section and energetic pep band.
Consecutive kills from McClatchey and McPeek gave Conestoga an early 10-7 lead, and kills from Watson and Cummings on back-to-back points made it 16-9. Weeping Water worked within 23-21 before Cummings knocked in a kill. CHS then claimed the next point to go ahead in the match.
Conestoga changed a 13-10 lead to 22-12 with a series of scoring plays in game two. McPeek and Simones carded a kill and ace on consecutive points, and Haizlip and Watson pounded two straight kills to create a 19-12 lead. McPeek then served three aces in a row to help the Cougars go up by ten points.
Weeping Water cut the gap to 24-18 with aces from Barrett and Bockman. Haizlip sparked a celebration for Conestoga with a kill on match point.
Haizlip generated five kills, Watson tallied three kills and two aces and McPeek had two kills and three aces. Cummings made two kills, McClatchey tallied one kill and two ace blocks and Lewien posted one kill and one ace. Simones added one ace for the team.
Barrett helped Weeping Water with one kill and six aces. Aronson made two kills and Bockman had one ace and one ace block. Abby Meeske made one ace and Ridge and Sammi Burch each had one kill.