Cougars, Indians to play in subdistrict tournaments

WEEPING WATER – Conestoga and Weeping Water boys basketball teams will play in postseason tournaments this week after finishing the regular season on Friday night.

Conestoga claimed a 54-45 victory in a matchup at Weeping Water Activities Center. The Cougars won for the fifth time in their last six games and improved to 11-12. Weeping Water saw its season mark change to 7-15.

Conestoga will compete in the Subdistrict C1-3 Tournament at Ralston High School. The fourth-seeded Cougars will face fifth-seeded Louisville at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24. The winner will take on top-seeded Boys Town at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. The title game will tip off at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.

The Cougars and Lions will play each other for the second time this winter. Conestoga won the season opener 68-67 on a buzzer-beating shot.

Weeping Water will compete in the Subdistrict D1-1 Tournament at Johnson-Brock High School. The third-seeded Indians will take on second-seeded Southern at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. The winner will face either Elmwood-Murdock or Pawnee City in the championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.

Weeping Water and Southern will square off for the first time this season. The Indians defeated Pawnee City and fell to Elmwood-Murdock earlier this winter.

