Cougars, Indians wrestle in front of home fans

Wrestlers from Conestoga and Weeping Water enjoyed winning results Thursday night during duals in their home gyms.

Weeping Water boys 54, Johnson County Central 30

The Weeping Water boys used a fast start to stop the Thunderbirds. WWHS put fans at Weeping Water Activities Center in a good mood by winning six of the first seven matches. The team maintained the double-digit gap after that.

Weeping Water coach Charlie Cover said he was pleased with the way the Indians wrestled. The team collected four early pins to create separation on the scoreboard.

“We started strong,” Cover said. “Kids really stepped up and set a tone early. Had a couple of swing matches go our way and came out victorious. We won seven of the head-to-head matches and JCC won four. It was a good way for the seniors to finish out at home.”

Luke Harms, Levi Lindsey, Keegan McDonald, Jeremiah Keene, Brayden Harms, Nathaniel Keene, Myles Dowling, Caelen Wipf and Matt Cover posted points for Weeping Water.

145 – Luke Harms (WW) won by forfeit

152 – Levi Lindsey (WW) pinned Braiden Nichols (JCC), 1:23

160 – Terry Trew (JCC) pinned John Ridge (WW), 1:13

170 – Keegan McDonald (WW) pinned Cameron Werner (JCC), 1:17

182 – Jeremiah Keene (WW) pinned Cameron Lowther (JCC), 1:16

195 – Brayden Harms (WW) pinned Tucker Thomas (JCC), 3:02

220 – Nathaniel Keene (WW) won by forfeit

285 – Christian Harrifeld (JCC) pinned Jaden Nutter (WW), 0:57

106 – Myles Dowling (WW) pinned Trevin Huskey (JCC), 1:39

113 – Caelen Wipf (WW) pinned Ezekiel Burki (JCC), 3:39

120 – Logan Topp (JCC) won by forfeit

126 – Charlie Rinne-Yellow Bird (JCC) pinned Lukas Gage (WW), 0:49

132 – Levi Boardman (JCC) pinned James Dean (WW), 0:55

138 – Matt Cover (WW) pinned Lee Xayaphonesongkham (JCC), 0:33

Conestoga girls 48, Falls City 0

The Conestoga girls stopped the Tigers in a dual that contained a large number of forfeit victories.

Maggie Fiene, Gabby Landon, Allee Jo Inzauro, Kylee Plowman, Alex Plowman, Kyler Zimmerman, Hannah Bogatz and Morgan Hensch posted points for the Cougars.

145 – Maggie Fiene (CHS) won by forfeit

155 – Gabby Landon (CHS) pinned Elizabeth Vice (FCHS), 4:16

170 – Both open

190 – Both open

235 – Allee Jo Inzauro (CHS) won by forfeit

100 – Both open

105 – Both open

110 – Both open

115 – Kylee Plowman (CHS) won by forfeit

120 – Alex Plowman (CHS) won by forfeit

125 – Kyler Zimmerman (CHS) won by forfeit

130 – Hannah Bogatz (CHS) won by forfeit

135 – Morgan Hensch (CHS) won by forfeit

140 – Both open

Conestoga boys 41, Falls City 39

Conestoga edged Falls City in a dual that came down to the final match. Collin Dufault scored a 15-0 technical fall at 138 pounds to give the Cougars the winning points.

Scott Dufault, Lucas Anderson, Gage Totilas, Asher Koehnen, Calum Jeys, James Kansteiner and Collin Dufault posted varsity points for the Cougars.

145 – Wyatt Olberding (FCHS) pinned Ethan Avidano (CHS), 1:53

152 – Scott Dufault (CHS) pinned Jayden Mirelez (FCHS), 1:21

160 – Robert Gilkerson (FCHS) dec. Carter Plowman (CHS), 7-5 (OT)

170 – Lucas Anderson (CHS) pinned Kadyn Strecker (FCHS), 5:13

182 – Kellen McAfee (FCHS) pinned Mason Serkiz (CHS), 2:15

195 – Zane Ebel (FCHS) pinned Trey Rodis (CHS), 1:58

220 – Gage Totilas (CHS) pinned Chase Simpson (FCHS), 1:02

285 – Caleb Zimmerman (FCHS) won by forfeit

106 – Bailey Thimmes (FCHS) pinned Evan Morrical (CHS), 0:52

113 – Asher Koehnen (CHS) pinned Cade Caudle (FCHS), 1:19

120 – Calum Jeys (CHS) won by forfeit

126 – Kaleb Zulkoski (FCHS) pinned Logan Christensen (CHS), 0:49

132 – James Kansteiner (CHS) pinned Orion Cattrell (FCHS), 1:39

138 – Collin Dufault (CHS) tech fall Preston Buckminster (FCHS), 15-0 (4:31)

132 JV – Caleb Avidano (CHS) pinned Caden Collier (FCHS), 1:29

138 JV – Montae Henry (CHS) pinned Zavier Ebel (FCHS), 1:03

145 JV – Tegan Alexander (FCHS) pinned Gaige Gillott (CHS), 3:30

152 JV – Caleb Winter (CHS) pinned Ryker Jones (FCHS), 0:48

160 JV – Vaden Leyden (FCHS) pinned Kaden Simmerman (CHS), 0:51

170 JV – Gavin Bauer (FCHS) dec. Alonso Montes (CHS), 6-4 (OT)