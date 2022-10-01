Cougars, Knights battle in district football game

CONESTOGA – Elmwood-Murdock and Conestoga athletes gave fans at Cougar Stadium a large number of touchdown-scoring moments Friday night.

The Knights pulled away from Conestoga in the second half to win the district game 65-30. The teams traded touchdowns throughout a back-and-forth first half. Elmwood-Murdock found the end zone three times in the third quarter to leave with the victory.

Conestoga head coach Trenton Clausen said he was happy with the way the Cougars competed against one of the best teams in the state. Elmwood-Murdock (5-1) reached the 65-point mark for the fourth time this season.

“Our kids played hard and fought all four quarters,” Clausen said. “Special teams kept us in the game with two kickoff returns for touchdowns by Jayden Widler. Injuries hindered us, but we had some younger kids step up and play some good football.

“Elmwood-Murdock is a good team that knows their system and it showed tonight.”

Conestoga (1-5) stayed close to the Knights throughout the first two quarters. Elmwood-Murdock led 7-0 after 12 minutes but watched Conestoga go ahead early in the second quarter. Lucas Anderson’s 11-yard touchdown run and Carter Plowman’s two-point conversion made it 8-7.

Elmwood-Murdock marched down the field for a touchdown, but Widler helped the Cougars retake the lead with a 65-yard kickoff return. A touchdown pass by Reid Fletcher gave the Knights a 21-16 advantage, and E-M built the gap to 27-16 with a short run across the goal line.

Conestoga fans cheered again when Widler found a seam and raced 60 yards on the ensuing kickoff. Elmwood-Murdock doused the momentum with a touchdown drive just before the break to make it 35-22.

The Knights expanded the gap to 43-22 early in the third quarter and led 57-30 at the end of the period. The team added one touchdown in the fourth quarter to create the final score.

Fletcher helped Elmwood-Murdock in multiple ways during the game. He ran ten times for 106 yards and two touchdowns and went 12-of-16 passing for 224 yards and two scores. He also boosted the team’s defense with four solo and eight assisted tackles.

Riley Wilson caught five passes for 116 yards and one touchdown, and Henry Coleman snagged six receptions for 102 yards and one touchdown. Cade Hosier had 17 carries for 181 yards and two touchdowns, Rylan Kastens posted 42 yards and one touchdown on seven attempts and Reagan vonRentzell produced one touchdown run.

Will Bauder made three stops behind the line of scrimmage and finished with five solo and six assisted tackles. Hosier collected two solo and ten assisted tackles, Wilson made four solo and eight assisted plays and Tyson Mans produced two solo and nine assisted tackles.

Hosier made two tackles for loss and Fletcher, Mans, Coleman, Braden Mommens, Max Wynegar and Will Platt each made one tackle behind the line. Clayton Wagner added two solo tackles and vonRentzell tallied one solo and six assisted stops.

Widler led Conestoga’s offense with 14 carries for 118 yards and one touchdown. Anderson netted 53 yards and one touchdown on eight carries, Plowman had 24 yards on six rushing attempts and Logan Lutt gained 22 yards on seven carries.

Widler completed two passes for 53 yards and Lutt connected on one eight-yard pass. Anderson made two receptions for 37 yards and Ty Walker caught one pass for 24 yards.

Widler guided Conestoga’s defense with eight solo tackles. Plowman made six solo tackles and recovered one fumble, Gage Totilas had four solo stops and Trey Rodis collected four solo and two assisted tackles.

Gaige Gillott made three solo and three assisted tackles and Rylee Johnson posted three solo and two assisted stops. Anderson chipped in three solo tackles and Aydin Smith and Jake Cooke each had two solo tackles.

Elmwood-Murdock 7 28 22 8 – 65

Conestoga 0 22 8 0 – 30