Cougars, Knights compete in basketball matchup

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock athletes harvested a winning basketball outcome on Thursday night by planting seeds of energy and enthusiasm on the court.

The Knights took down Conestoga 51-16 in front of a large crowd at Murdock. E-M raced out to a 16-5 lead in the first quarter and remained on top the rest of the way.

Elmwood-Murdock head coach Paul Dwyer said he was pleased to see the Knights (13-1) take control of the contest in the opening minutes. He felt E-M athletes achieved their goal of playing with a large amount of energy on both ends of the court.

“I wanted to see us be more aggressive than we were the other night against Lincoln Lutheran,” Dwyer said. “That’s one of the things we’ve been talking about in practice. I thought we did a really good job of that in the first half. We were aggressive when we went to the basket, and on defense I thought we did a nice job of forcing turnovers.”

Conestoga head coach Tony Thies said the Knights showed why they are one of the top teams in the state. Four E-M players scored ten points apiece and the squad forced multiple turnovers with a variety of defensive schemes.

“They’re incredibly tough to defend because they’re such a well-balanced team, and then they come at you with an aggressive defense that throws you off,” Thies said. “They’re really good across the board. I think that’s the best team we’ll see all year. There’s a reason they’re ranked so highly.”

Elmwood-Murdock increased its 3-2 lead to 16-5 with a flurry of points in the final 3:28 of the first quarter. Brenna Schmidt opened the second quarter with baskets off assists from Bailey Frahm and Tatum Backemeyer, and Backemeyer’s fast-break layup stretched the gap to 22-6. Laney Frahm, Lexi Bacon and Bailey Frahm added points to create a 32-6 halftime lead.

Dwyer said the Knights did a good job of remaining focused with a double-digit edge. Elmwood-Murdock outscored Conestoga 16-3 in the final five minutes of the third quarter to secure the victory.

“One of the things we talked about at halftime was maintaining intensity,” Dwyer said. “We had a little bit of a letdown early in the third quarter, but the girls got that back and played well the rest of the way, especially on defense. It was a good night overall.”

Bailey Frahm helped Elmwood-Murdock with ten points, three rebounds, four assists, five steals and one pass deflection. Schmidt generated eight points, ten rebounds and one pass deflection, and Bacon poured in ten points, four assists, one rebound, two steals and three pass deflections.

Laney Frahm ended the evening with ten points, four assists, four steals, one rebound and three pass deflections. Backemeyer notched ten points, two assists, two rebounds, one steal and two pass deflections, and Sela Rikli pocketed two assists, two rebounds, one steal and one pass deflection.

Jordan Vogler collected two points, two steals, one rebound and one assist. Ella Zierott netted one point, three rebounds and two pass deflections in the game, and Jacie Fleischman grabbed one rebound for the team. Isabelle Halferty, Madie Justesen, Charley Hanes and Ava Hohman all saw court time.

Lindee Watson led Conestoga with three points, nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one pass deflection. Ali Gansemer tallied six points and one rebound and Mati Steckler secured one point, two rebounds, two assists, two steals and two pass deflections.

Sophia Ackerman generated three points, three rebounds, two blocks and one pass deflection. Haven Zimmerman had two rebounds and two pass deflections, Jameson Yost posted two rebounds and one pass deflection and Sophia Tegels pocketed one point, one rebound and one steal.

Danie Parriott scored two points and Addie Priefert and MacKaylee Madsen each made one steal. Alyssa Batt and Dani Ahrens each saw court time for the Cougars.

Thies said Conestoga would continue to improve in the next few weeks. The Cougars (5-7) have won three of their past four games.

“We’ve been getting a lot better,” Thies said. “It’s been good to get on a bit of a winning streak, because that definitely gives everyone more energy at practice. The girls have worked hard on a lot of things, so it’s been nice to see them get rewarded for that with some success.

“We still have things to clean up and get better at, and the nice part is that the girls recognize that. Even though the outcome tonight wasn’t what we were hoping for, we can learn a lot from playing a good team like this, and we can make that pay off in other games that we have.”

Both teams are scheduled to play games on Saturday afternoon. Elmwood-Murdock is scheduled to host Oakland-Craig at 2:30 p.m., and Conestoga will travel to Boys Town for a 3:30 p.m. matchup.

Conestoga 5 1 6 4 – 16

Elmwood-Murdock 16 16 19 0 – 51

Conestoga (16)

Steckler 0-2 1-2 1, Madsen 0-2 0-2 0, Gansemer 2-4 0-2 6, Watson 1-5 1-2 3, Ackerman 1-7 1-2 3, Zimmerman 0-2 0-0 0, Yost 0-0 0-0 0, Tegels 0-0 1-2 1, Parriott 1-1 0-0 2, Batt 0-1 0-0 0, Priefert 0-0 0-0 0, Ahrens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 5-24 4-12 16.

Elmwood-Murdock (51)

Rikli 0-2 0-0 0, B. Frahm 4-12 2-5 10, Zierott 0-3 1-2 1, Bacon 4-7 1-4 10, Schmidt 4-5 0-0 8, L. Frahm 3-8 1-2 10, Backemeyer 3-8 3-3 10, Vogler 1-2 0-0 2, Fleischman 0-2 0-0 0, Justesen 0-0 0-0 0, Halferty 0-2 0-0 0, Hohman 0-0 0-0 0, Hanes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 6-11 51.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.