Cougars, Knights, Indians compete at Yutan Invite

YUTAN – Students from three Cass County schools compiled times, distances and heights Tuesday during their trip to the Yutan Invite.

Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water athletes took part in events during the day. The Conestoga girls finished fifth with 59 points, the Elmwood-Murdock girls were seventh with five points and the Weeping Water girls were eighth with zero points.

The Elmwood-Murdock boys placed fifth with 29 points and the Conestoga boys tied for sixth place with 26 points. The Weeping Water boys finished eighth with seven points.

Danie Parriott helped the Conestoga girls with a pair of championships. She finished first in both the 1,600 meters (6:28.22) and 3,200 meters (13:25.95). She also placed second in the 800 in 2:35.99.

Elizabeth Harvey claimed four medals for the Cougars and Elliott Zimmerman pocketed three medals. Piper Isham, Alaina Morrical, Morgan Hensch and Gabby Lewis added medals for the team.

Evan Svanda highlighted the day for the Conestoga boys with a championship performance in the pole vault. He cleared the bar at a height of 10-6. He also produced points in the 100 meters, 200 meters and 400-meter relay.

Casen Crook, Colton Bescheinen, Keaghon Chini, Alrich Rigonios, Zach Smith, Logan Lutt, Ayden Johnson and Carter Plowman added medals for the Cougars.

Grace Jacobson and Maycee Platt won medals for the Elmwood-Murdock girls, and Collin Rice and Braden Mommens scored multiple points for the E-M boys. Rice won the long jump title with a distance of 19-5 1/2 and ran anchor legs on the 400 and 3,200 relays. Mommens placed second in both the long jump and triple jump and ran on both relays.

Tucker Oehlerking, Max Wynegar, Kayden Bacon and Tyson Mans helped the Knights with their work on the two relay teams.

Sayler Rhodes led the Weeping Water boys with medals in the high jump, triple jump and 200 meters. Austin Patton and Berenger Leonard added points for Weeping Water at the meet.

Girls Team Results

Lincoln Lutheran 161, Malcolm 117, Palmyra 84, East Butler 62, Conestoga 59, Yutan 35, Elmwood-Murdock 5, Weeping Water 0

Conestoga Results

100 – Elizabeth Harvey 13.53 (6th)

200 – Piper Isham 28.15 (5th)

400 – Elliott Zimmerman 1:08.28 (3rd)

800 – Danie Parriott 2:35.99 (2nd), Elliott Zimmerman 2:42.09 (4th)

1,600 – Danie Parriott 6:28.22 (1st)

3,200 – Danie Parriott 13:25.95 (1st)

300-meter hurdles – Elizabeth Harvey 55.95 (2nd)

1,600-meter relay – Conestoga (Elliott Zimmerman, Alaina Morrical, Morgan Hensch, Elizabeth Harvey) 4:57.87 (6th)

Shot Put – Morgan Hensch 30-2 3/4 (6th)

Pole Vault – Elizabeth Harvey 7-6 (3rd), Gabby Lewis 6-6 (5th)

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Discus – Grace Jacobson 94-6 (6th)

High Jump – Maycee Platt 4-8 (4th)

Boys Team Results

Malcolm 142, Yutan 115, Lincoln Lutheran 109, Palmyra 73, Elmwood-Murdock 29, East Butler 26, Conestoga 26, Weeping Water 7

Conestoga Results

100 – Casen Crook 11.82 (5th), Evan Svanda 11.86 (6th)

200 – Evan Svanda 23.51 (5th)

1,600 – Colton Bescheinen 5:26.32 (6th)

400-meter relay – Conestoga (Keaghon Chini, Casen Crook, Alrich Rigonios, Evan Svanda) 49.04 (6th)

1,600-meter relay – Conestoga (Zach Smith, Keaghon Chini, Logan Lutt, Ayden Johnson) 4:19.83 (6th)

Shot Put – Carter Plowman 39-3 (5th)

Discus – Carter Plowman 113-01 (3rd)

Pole Vault – Evan Svanda 10-6 (1st)

Elmwood-Murdock Results

400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Tucker Oehlerking, Braden Mommens, Max Wynegar, Collin Rice) 48.62 (5th)

3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Kayden Bacon, Tyson Mans, Braden Mommens, Collin Rice) 10:53.42 (6th)

Long Jump – Collin Rice 19-5 1/2 (1st), Braden Mommens 19-3 (2nd)

Triple Jump – Braden Mommens 39-1 (2nd)

Weeping Water Results

200 – Sayler Rhodes 23.67 (6th)

3,200 – Austin Patton 12:28.44 (6th)

Discus – Berenger Leonard 107-4 (5th)

High Jump – Sayler Rhodes 5-8 (6th)

Triple Jump – Sayler Rhodes 37-9 (5th)

