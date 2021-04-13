Cougars, Knights, Indians compete at Yutan Invite

YUTAN – Cass County athletes wrote down winning entries in their 2021 track and field journals on Tuesday with their efforts at the Yutan Invite.
Students from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water took part in the eight-school meet. They competed against athletes from Malcolm, Lincoln Lutheran, East Butler, Palmyra and Yutan during the afternoon and evening.
The Elmwood-Murdock girls captured the runner-up team trophy with 86.5 points. The Knights edged Lincoln Lutheran (81) for the second-place spot on the leaderboard. E-M won medals in 13 events and had several girls finish either first or second in their contests.
Laney Frahm highlighted the team’s day with a championship in the 300-meter hurdles. She crossed the finish line in 51.58 seconds. She defeated all of her competitors by a full second.
The Conestoga girls captured sixth place with 47.5 points. Danie Parriott led the Cougars with three title-winning runs. She placed first in the 400 meters (1:04.58), 1,600 (5:55.47) and 3,200 (13:14.04). She won the 400 by more than two seconds and finished nearly 28 seconds ahead of everyone else in the 1,600. She captured the 3,200 title by 36 seconds.
The Weeping Water girls placed eighth with 13 points. Lexi Mogensen helped the Indians with a third-place time of 6:24.99 in the 1,600.
The Elmwood-Murdock boys collected fourth place in team standings with 70.25 points.
Cade Hosier and Riley Wilson each won titles for the Knights. Hosier soared 20-4 3/4 to capture the long jump championship, and he generated a distance of 42-9 1/4 to secure the triple jump crown. Wilson produced a time of 45.55 to claim first place in the 300-meter hurdles.
The Conestoga boys were fifth with 35 points. Ty Fox generated a championship in the 110-meter hurdles for the Cougars. He sprinted across the finish line in 17.21 seconds.
The Weeping Water boys produced a seventh-place result with 23.25 points. Zack Smith played a key role with second-place finishes in both the 110-meter hurdles and triple jump. He posted a time of 17.70 in the hurdles race and tallied a leap of 38-11 1/2 in the triple jump.
Girls Team Results
Malcolm 122, Elmwood-Murdock 86.5, Lincoln Lutheran 81, East Butler 74, Palmyra 54, Conestoga 47.5, Yutan 47, Weeping Water 13
Conestoga Results
400 – Danie Parriott, 1:04.58 (1st)
800 – Dani Ahrens, 2:50.29 (4th)
1,600 – Danie Parriott, 5:55.47 (1st), Dani Ahrens, 6:23.39 (2nd)
3,200 – Danie Parriott, 13:14.04 (1st)
1,600-meter relay – Conestoga (Haven Zimmerman, Addi Andersen, Allison Lewien, McKenna Crook), 4:51.35 (5th)
High Jump – Haven Zimmerman, 4-6 (tied 6th)
Pole Vault – Naomi Simones, 5-6 (6th)
Long Jump – McKenna Crook, 13-11 (6th)
Discus – Sophia Ackerman, 96-7 (6th)
Elmwood-Murdock Results
200 – Tatum Backemeyer, 29.66 (4th), Bri Ross, 29.89 (6th)
400 – Laney Frahm, 1:07.15 (2nd), Bri Ross, 1:07.86 (4th)
800 – Bailey Frahm, 2:45.22 (2nd)
1,600 – Sara Kicak, 7:02.75 (6th)
100-meter hurdles – Sela Rikli, 18.00 (3rd), Laney Frahm, 18.13 (5th)
300-meter hurdles – Laney Frahm, 51.58 (1st), Sela Rikli, 54.50 (5th)
400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Tatum Backemeyer, Jordan Vogler, Bri Ross, Ella Zierott), 56.18 (3rd)
1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Sela Rikli, Bailey Frahm, Laney Frahm, Ella Zierott), 4:38.23 (3rd)
3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Bailey Frahm, Tatum Backemeyer, Jacie Fleischman, Ella Zierott), 11:49.13 (3rd)
High Jump – Maycee Platt, 4-8 (2nd), Bailey Frahm, 4-8 (4th), Sela Rikli, 4-6 (tied 6th)
Long Jump – Tatum Backemeyer, 4-9 (4th)
Triple Jump – Jordan Vogler, 30-2 (5th)
Shot Put – Abby Petersen, 30-8 1/4 (4th)
Weeping Water Results
1,600 – Lexi Mogensen, 6:24.99 (3rd)
3,200 – Ciera Dieter, 15:33.60 (5th)
3,200-meter relay – Weeping Water (Ella Cave, Dakota Reiman, Kiera Brack, Lexi Mogensen), 12:15.40 (5th)
Shot Put – Keatyn Harrah, 30-4 1/2 (6th)
Discus – Keatyn Harrah, 97-8 (5th)
Boys Team Results
Malcolm 161, Lincoln Lutheran 93, Yutan 92.25, Elmwood-Murdock 70.25, Conestoga 35, Palmyra 33.25, Weeping Water 23.25, East Butler 18
Conestoga Results
100 – Lane Fox, 11.85 (6th)
110-meter hurdles – Ty Fox, 17.21 (1st)
400-meter relay – Conestoga (Alrich Rigonios, Ty Fox, Mickey Turner-Hickey, Evan Svanda), 47.87 (2nd)
High Jump – Lucas Michel, 5-4 (4th)
Pole Vault – Evan Svanda, 9-0 (3rd)
Triple Jump – Lane Fox, 38-7 1/2 (3rd)
Elmwood-Murdock Results
100 – Cade Hosier, 11.47 (3rd)
200 – Cade Hosier, 23.96 (3rd)
400 – Collin Rice, 58.38 (5th)
800 – Rylan Kastens, 2:22.48 (6th)
300-meter hurdles – Riley Wilson, 45.55 (1st)
400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Landin Beno, Jaxson Spellman, Tucker Oehlerking, Collin Rice), 49.29 (4th)
1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Riley Wilson, Reid Fletcher, Henry Coleman, Collin Rice), 3:58.57 (4th)
3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Reid Fletcher, Braden Mommens, Rylan Kastens, Henry Coleman), 10:07.98 (3rd)
High Jump – Reid Fletcher, 5-6 (3rd), Riley Wilson, 5-2 (tied 6th)
Long Jump – Cade Hosier, 20-4 3/4 (1st), Collin Rice, 18-2 1/4 (4th)
Triple Jump – Cade Hosier, 42-9 1/4 (1st), Braden Mommens, 37-7 1/4 (6th)
Weeping Water Results
110-meter hurdles – Zack Smith, 17.70 (2nd)
1,600-meter relay – Weeping Water (Levi Neumeister, Jason Burch, Ethan Essary, Saylor Rhodes), 4:06.99 (6th)
High Jump – Zack Smith, 5-2 (tied 6th)
Triple Jump – Zack Smith, 38-11 1/2 (2nd)
Shot Put – Weston Reiman, 46-1 1/2 (3rd)