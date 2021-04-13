Cougars, Knights, Indians compete at Yutan Invite

YUTAN – Cass County athletes wrote down winning entries in their 2021 track and field journals on Tuesday with their efforts at the Yutan Invite.

Students from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water took part in the eight-school meet. They competed against athletes from Malcolm, Lincoln Lutheran, East Butler, Palmyra and Yutan during the afternoon and evening.

The Elmwood-Murdock girls captured the runner-up team trophy with 86.5 points. The Knights edged Lincoln Lutheran (81) for the second-place spot on the leaderboard. E-M won medals in 13 events and had several girls finish either first or second in their contests.

Laney Frahm highlighted the team’s day with a championship in the 300-meter hurdles. She crossed the finish line in 51.58 seconds. She defeated all of her competitors by a full second.

The Conestoga girls captured sixth place with 47.5 points. Danie Parriott led the Cougars with three title-winning runs. She placed first in the 400 meters (1:04.58), 1,600 (5:55.47) and 3,200 (13:14.04). She won the 400 by more than two seconds and finished nearly 28 seconds ahead of everyone else in the 1,600. She captured the 3,200 title by 36 seconds.