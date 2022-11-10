Cougars, Knights, Indians earn district football honors

Football players from three Cass County schools have been recognized for their efforts in District D1-1 games this season.

Twenty-two students from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water were named to All-District teams. District D1-1 coaches selected players for offensive, defensive and honorable mention squads.

Conestoga had six players named to the teams. Seniors Gage Totilas and Jayden Widler were both selected for the District D1-1 defense. Seniors Aydin Smith, Carter Plowman and Lucas Anderson and junior Alrich Rigonios were on the honorable mention list.

Elmwood-Murdock had nine players selected for the squads. Seniors Henry Coleman, Reid Fletcher and Cade Hosier were named to the District D1-1 offense, and juniors Sam Clements and Riley Wilson were both named to the District D1-1 defense. Seniors Max Wynegar, Rylan Kastens and Braden Mommens and junior Will Bauder were honorable mention selections.

Weeping Water had seven players named to the teams. Seniors Ethan Essary and Keegan McDonald were selected for the District D1-1 offense, and senior Brayden Harms and junior Sayler Rhodes were chosen for the District D1-1 defense. Rhodes, seniors Logan March and Nathaniel Keene and junior Riggs Wilson were honorable mention selections.

Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Mead, Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Omaha Christian Academy and Weeping Water were district teams. Elmwood-Murdock finished 5-0 in district action, Weeping Water was 4-1 and Conestoga was 2-3. Mead (3-2), Omaha Brownell-Talbot (1-4) and Omaha Christian Academy (0-5) rounded out the district.

District D1-1 Offense

Tye Dickes – Mead – Senior – OL

Zebedee Kavan – Omaha Christian Academy – Senior – OL

Henry Coleman – Elmwood-Murdock – Senior – TE/WR

Ethan Essary – Weeping Water – Senior – TE/WR

Reid Fletcher – Elmwood-Murdock – Senior – QB

Luke Carritt – Mead – Senior – QB

Cade Hosier – Elmwood-Murdock – Senior – RB

Keegan McDonald – Weeping Water – Senior – RB

District D1-1 Defense

Sam Clements – Elmwood-Murdock – Junior – DL

Gage Totilas – Conestoga – Senior – DL

Miles Hutcherson – Omaha Brownell-Talbot – Senior – DL

Brayden Harms – Weeping Water – Senior – DL

Jayden Widler – Conestoga – Senior – LB

Beau LaCroix – Mead – Senior – LB

Riley Wilson – Elmwood-Murdock – Junior – DB

Sayler Rhodes – Weeping Water – Junior – DB

District D1-1 Honorable Mention

Max Wynegar – Elmwood-Murdock – Senior – OL

Will Bauder – Elmwood-Murdock – Junior – OL

Logan March – Weeping Water – Senior – OL

Tytus Lee – Mead – Sophomore – OL

Andre Kavan – Omaha Christian Academy – Junior – OL

Sayler Rhodes – Weeping Water – Junior – TE/WR

Tanner Price – Mead – Junior – TE/WR

Aydin Smith – Conestoga – Senior – TE/WR

Ben Dudley – Omaha Brownell-Talbot – Senior – TE/WR

Matt Schinzel – Omaha Brownell-Talbot – Junior – TE/WR

Justin Greene – Omaha Christian Academy – Sophomore – TE/WR

Riggs Wilson – Weeping Water – Junior – QB

John Schinzel – Omaha Brownell-Talbot – Freshman – QB

Rylan Kastens – Elmwood-Murdock – Senior – RB

Carter Plowman – Conestoga – Senior – RB

Isaac Olsen – Omaha Christian Academy – Junior – RB

Braden Mommens – Elmwood-Murdock – Senior – DL

Nathaniel Keene – Weeping Water – Senior – DL

Tristen Zwiener – Mead – Junior – DL

Mason Christensen – Mead – Junior – DL

Lucas Anderson – Conestoga – Senior – DL

Alrich Rigonios – Conestoga – Junior – DL

Nolan Swett – Omaha Christian Academy – Freshman – LB

Logan Baardson – Omaha Brownell-Talbot – Senior – DB