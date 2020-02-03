Boys basketball teams from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water appeared in East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament games on Saturday afternoon.
The three teams took part in the first round of the conference tournament. Conestoga and Weeping Water squared off in one game and Elmwood-Murdock hosted Malcolm in another contest.
Conestoga 71, Weeping Water 47
Eighth-seeded Conestoga flew past ninth-seeded Weeping Water in the CHS gym. The Cougars raced out to a 22-12 lead after one period and kept their feet on the scoring accelerator. The team went up 40-24 at halftime and led by 23 points after three periods.
Conestoga will journey to top-seeded Yutan for the quarterfinals Monday at 6 p.m. The winner will advance to the semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Southeast Community College-Lincoln.
Weeping Water will move to the Bronze Division of the tournament. The Indians will face either Malcolm or Louisville in the ninth-place game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. The matchup will be held at SECC-Lincoln.
Weeping Water 12 12 14 9 – 47
You have free articles remaining.
Conestoga 22 18 21 10 – 71
Elmwood-Murdock 49, Malcolm 41
The third quarter proved to be the winning difference for the Knights in their home game with Malcolm. Seventh-seeded Elmwood-Murdock snapped a 26-26 halftime tie with solid defense in the period. The team limited the tenth-seeded Clippers to just two points in the eight-minute span.
Elmwood-Murdock will travel to second-seeded Auburn for the quarterfinals Monday at 6 p.m. The winner will advance to the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Southeast Community College-Lincoln.
Malcolm 8 18 2 13 – 41
Elmwood-Murdock 13 13 10 13 – 49