Cougars, Knights, Indians run at Weeping Water Invite

WEEPING WATER – The Cass County Fairgrounds gave local students their first chances to showcase their running skills Thursday morning at the Weeping Water Invite.

Athletes from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Pawnee City, Syracuse and Weeping Water competed in the inaugural cross country event. Girls and boys ran on a five-kilometer route that weaved through the fairgrounds. The hilly path went past the pull track, horse arena and horse practice arena before ending in a spot where the carnival sets up at the Cass County Fair.

Schools had to have a minimum of three runners to qualify for team scores at the meet. The Conestoga girls earned the team championship with nine points and Weeping Water placed third with 20 points. Elmwood-Murdock did not have a team score.

The Conestoga boys captured second place with 20 points and Weeping Water was third with 22 points. Elmwood-Murdock finished fourth in boys standings with 43 points.

Pawnee City senior Emily Lytle (23:57.09), Conestoga junior Dani Ahrens (24:43.32), Syracuse freshman Rilynn Whitney (25:12.71) and Conestoga sophomore Elliott Zimmerman (25:38.71) finished in the top four spots in the girls race.

Weeping Water senior Austin Patton (18:30.18), Conestoga senior Kaden Simmerman (18:58.77) and Syracuse freshmen Dayton Graves (19:29.21) and Elliot Harden (19:29.93) collected the top four places in the boys race.

Girls Team Results

Conestoga 9, Pawnee City 16, Weeping Water 20, Elmwood-Murdock, Syracuse no team scores

Top Ten Results

1) Emily Lytle (PWC) 23:57.09, 2) Dani Ahrens (CHS) 24:43.32, 3) Rilynn Whitney (SYR) 25:12.71, 4) Elliott Zimmerman (CHS) 25:38.71, 5) Addison Goebel (SYR) 26:01.32, 6) Bri Ross (EM) 28:09.21, 7) Rachel Uhe (CHS) 29:11.27, 8) Dakota Reiman (WW) 30:13.03, 9) Sam Hammons (WW) 31:41.85, 10) Morgann Friedly (PWC) 34:38.27

Conestoga Results

Dani Ahrens 24:43.32 (2nd), Elliott Zimmerman 25:38.71 (4th), Rachel Uhe 29:11.27 (7th)

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Bri Ross 28:09.21 (6th)

Weeping Water Results

Dakota Reiman 30:13.03 (8th), Sam Hammons 31:41.85 (9th), Faithlyn Markham 41:47.88 (12th)

Boys Team Results

Syracuse 12, Conestoga 20, Weeping Water 22, Elmwood-Murdock 43

Top Ten Results

1) Austin Patton (WW) 18:30.18, 2) Kaden Simmerman (CHS) 18:58.77, 3) Dayton Graves (SYR) 19:29.21, 4) Elliot Harden (SYR) 19:29.93, 5) Bryan Morquecho (SYR) 19:54.30, 6) Isaac Hestermann (SYR) 20:01.27, 7) James Kansteiner (CHS) 20:11.48, 8) Trevin McKenzie (EM) 20:14.44, 9) Matt Cover (WW) 20:14.60, 10) Xavier Apel (SYR) 20:36.03

Conestoga Results

Kaden Simmerman 18:58.77 (2nd), James Kansteiner 20:11.48 (7th), Colton Bescheinen 21:18.70 (11th), Ethan Avidano 21:44.65 (14th), Colton Stephenson 21:59.34 (15th), Joe Vrtiska 22:20.85 (19th), Caleb Avidano 27:42.47 (25th), Calum Jeys 28:03.48 (26th), Casen Crook 28:25.05 (29th)

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Trevin McKenzie 20:14.44 (8th), Blake Lavington 23:58.74 (24th), Will Fox 28:07.75 (28th)

Weeping Water Results

Austin Patton 18:30.18 (1st), Matt Cover 20:14.60 (9th), Caelen Wipf 21:30.48 (13th), James Dean 22:35.73 (20th), Jacob Cover 22:43.30 (21st), James Cappen 23:45.35 (23rd), Jaden Brack 28:58.15 (31st), Hunter Sheehan 29:03.58 (32nd)