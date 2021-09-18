Cougars, Knights, Lions compete in triangular

LOUISVILLE – Volleyball fans watched three matches involving Cass County schools inside Louisville’s gym on Tuesday night.
Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Louisville gathered on the LHS campus for a varsity triangular. The Knights finished the evening 2-0, Louisville went 1-1 and Conestoga finished 0-2.
Louisville 2, Conestoga 1
Louisville stopped the Cougars 25-19, 22-25, 25-21 in the first match of the evening. The Lions finished with 29 kills and enjoyed success at the service line. The team scored ten points on aces against the Cougars.
Sagan Leach played key roles for the Lions in several categories. She produced a team-best four aces and had a double-double defensive night of 15 digs and 25 serve receptions.
Brooke Smith finished the match with nine kills, one ace, 11 digs and nine serve receptions, and Lea Kalkowski tallied 23 assists, 13 digs and one ace for LHS. Laura Swanson produced five kills, one ace, 13 serve receptions and ten digs, and Lizzie Podrazo connected on seven kills and one solo block.
Jaylin Gaston helped Louisville with five kills, one dig and one serve reception. She also finished 16-of-18 at the service line with three aces. Ella Johnson posted three kills and two solo blocks and Wyleigh Bateman made four digs and one serve reception.
Individual statistics for Conestoga were not available.
Elmwood-Murdock 2, Conestoga 0
Elmwood-Murdock tallied a 25-15, 25-7 triumph in the second match of the night. E-M set the tone for the evening at the service line. The team went 46-of-49 from the stripe and collected ten aces.
Tatum Backemeyer helped the Knights in the serving department with four aces in her 11-of-11 effort. Bailey Frahm finished 13-of-13 with one ace and Laney Frahm went 8-of-8 with three aces. Madie Justesen and Cassidy Callaway each added one ace for the squad.
Brenna Schmidt collected eight kills, three solo blocks, two digs and two serve receptions for E-M. Lexi Bacon pocketed three kills, five digs and nine serve receptions, and Backemeyer ended the match with seven serve receptions, one assist and eight digs.
Justesen, Bailey Frahm and Laney Frahm each knocked home two kills. Justesen added five digs and one assist, Bailey Frahm had two digs and Laney Frahm chipped in one dig and two assists. Sela Rikli made three digs and distributed nine assists and Callaway had one solo block.
Audri Romero, Emily Drake, Charley Hanes and Jordan Vogler all saw court time in the match.
Elmwood-Murdock 2, Louisville 0
The Knights produced a 25-15, 25-21 victory over the Lions. The team relied on its defense to keep Louisville from terminating attacks. E-M produced 46 digs in the matchup.
Schmidt highlighted Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with 14 kills on 26 swings. Bacon and Bailey Frahm each made three kills and Justesen added a pair of kills for the Knights.
Laney Frahm drove home three aces, Bailey Frahm had two aces and Justesen finished with one ace. Rikli and Laney Frahm each made ten assists and Backemeyer and Bacon each had double-doubles. Backemeyer tallied 17 digs and ten serve receptions and Bacon pocketed 13 digs and 13 serve receptions.
Justesen added six digs and four serve receptions in the victory. Rikli made five digs, Laney and Bailey Frahm each had two digs and Schmidt produced one dig.
Johnson guided Louisville’s offense with four kills on 11 swings. Swanson generated nine digs, one assist and 12 serve receptions for the Lions, and Leach ended the match with eight digs, 20 serve receptions and one ace.
Podrazo connected on three kills for Louisville and Gaston posted two kills, three digs and one serve reception. Kalkowski delivered ten assists, five digs and one ace for Louisville, and Smith tallied two kills, five serve receptions and eight digs. Bateman finished with five digs and Meisinger saw court time for the team.