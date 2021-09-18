Cougars, Knights, Lions compete in triangular

The Knights produced a 25-15, 25-21 victory over the Lions. The team relied on its defense to keep Louisville from terminating attacks. E-M produced 46 digs in the matchup.

Schmidt highlighted Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with 14 kills on 26 swings. Bacon and Bailey Frahm each made three kills and Justesen added a pair of kills for the Knights.

Laney Frahm drove home three aces, Bailey Frahm had two aces and Justesen finished with one ace. Rikli and Laney Frahm each made ten assists and Backemeyer and Bacon each had double-doubles. Backemeyer tallied 17 digs and ten serve receptions and Bacon pocketed 13 digs and 13 serve receptions.

Justesen added six digs and four serve receptions in the victory. Rikli made five digs, Laney and Bailey Frahm each had two digs and Schmidt produced one dig.

Johnson guided Louisville’s offense with four kills on 11 swings. Swanson generated nine digs, one assist and 12 serve receptions for the Lions, and Leach ended the match with eight digs, 20 serve receptions and one ace.

Podrazo connected on three kills for Louisville and Gaston posted two kills, three digs and one serve reception. Kalkowski delivered ten assists, five digs and one ace for Louisville, and Smith tallied two kills, five serve receptions and eight digs. Bateman finished with five digs and Meisinger saw court time for the team.

