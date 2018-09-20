Three Cass County volleyball teams delivered aces and attacks Tuesday night against opponents from eastern Nebraska.
Louisville 3, Mead 2
Louisville stopped Mead in a back-and-forth match on Mead’s home court. The Lions claimed the conference victory 25-14, 25-23, 17-25, 23-25, 15-13.
Serving made a difference in the outcome for Louisville. LHS went 96-of-105 at the line and posted four aces. McKenzie Norris went 23-of-24 with one ace, Skyler Pollock finished 16-of-17 with one ace and Cassidy Niemoth posted a 15-of-16 mark. Olivia Zahn ended the evening 14-of-15 with one ace.
Avery Heard helped the Lions with 16 kills and a .308 hitting percentage. She added two ace blocks, one ace and ten digs. Faye Jacobsen generated 15 kills and 15 digs and Zahn contributed 42 assists, 24 digs and one ace. Jade Biesterfeld chipped in nine kills and six digs.
Niemoth notched seven kills and 21 digs for the team. Pollock produced 15 digs and Norris poured in 13 digs. Maddy Nolte made one assist and shared credit for five blocks.
Mead freshman Brianna Lemke posted a team-best 16 kills. Michyla Lihs and Delaney Patocka each made 27 digs for the Raiders.
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 3, Conestoga 1
Conestoga traveled to Omaha Brownell-Talbot for a match with the Raiders. Omaha Brownell-Talbot emerged with a 25-10, 25-15, 21-25, 25-15 triumph.
Lindee Watson paced Conestoga with 12 kills, 13 digs, 13 serve receptions and three ace blocks. She also finished 12-of-12 serving with one ace.
Mattie Haizlip collected two kills, 13 digs and ten serve receptions, and Naomi Simones ended the match with 15 serve receptions, 12 digs, three aces and two kills. Myah Cummings made 13 digs, one kill and three serve receptions and Allison Lewien had two kills and one ace block.
Sydney McPeek delivered 19 serve receptions and 11 digs for Conestoga. Reagan McPeek generated six digs, 18 assists and one ace in the match, and Riley Zimmerman posted one ace, six digs and eight serve receptions. Addi Andersen added three serve receptions, two digs and two aces.
Omaha Brownell-Talbot senior Eliza Rice gave the team a lift with 16 kills and three aces. Classmates Amanda Zhang and Anna Kotula also made their mark on the match. Zhang dished out 26 assists and Kotula went 14-of-14 serving with six aces.
Johnson County Central 3, Elmwood-Murdock 2
Johnson County Central rallied past Elmwood-Murdock during a league match in Tecumseh. The Thunderbirds captured a 25-27, 16-25, 25-14, 25-20, 15-6 victory.
JCC used strong serving as fuel for its comeback. The Thunderbirds posted 18 aces in the match. Freshman Shayla Thompson led the effort with five aces in her 15-of-15 performance. Alexis Graham and Zadie Plager combined for 29 kills against the Knights and Haley Beethe made 37 assists.