Cougars, Knights, Lions play in volleyball triangular

CONESTOGA – Three Cass County volleyball programs gathered at Conestoga High School on Tuesday night for action on the court.

Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Louisville took part in a triangular during the late afternoon and evening. Elmwood-Murdock left the gym with smiles after winning matches against the Cougars and Lions.

Elmwood-Murdock 2, Conestoga 0

Elmwood-Murdock defeated the Cougars 25-15, 25-22 in the day’s first match.

Jordan Vogler led the Knights with 16 kills on 30 swings for a .400 hitting percentage. She also collected three digs, one assist and six serve receptions.

Laney Frahm gave Elmwood-Murdock 20 assists, seven digs and one kill, and Charley Hanes produced four kills, four digs and one ace in the victory. Madie Justesen chipped in ten serve receptions, three digs and two aces.

Tatum Backemeyer went 14-of-14 serving with one ace and added nine serve receptions, six digs and one assist. Annie Backemeyer pocketed two kills and one dig, Cassidy Callaway made four digs and two serve receptions and Zoe Zierott tallied one dig. Brooklyn Mans saw court time for the team.

Sophia Ackerman guided Conestoga with four kills and four serve receptions. Alyssa Batt and Raquel Hild each made two kills and Davida Garrett generated 15 serve receptions, five digs and one kill.

Sophia Tegels collected ten digs, nine serve receptions, two assists, one ace and one kill, and Amelia Gocke posted seven assists, four digs, three aces and one kill. Morgan Hensch had one kill, Maggie Fiene made ten serve receptions and four digs and Kyler Zimmerman posted one serve reception.

Ava Tegels dished out two assists and added two digs. She also finished 6-of-6 serving with one ace.

Elmwood-Murdock 2, Louisville 0

Elmwood-Murdock took down Louisville 25-20, 25-14 in the second match of the triangular.

Vogler paced E-M’s offense with 11 kills and a .320 hitting percentage. Tatum Backemeyer delivered two kills, four aces, 13 digs, two assists and 17 serve receptions, and Frahm connected on 16 assists during the victory. Frahm also made six digs and one solo block and finished 12-of-13 serving with three aces.

Hanes registered three kills and one solo block, Annie Backemeyer posted two kills and one ace and Justesen tallied two kills, one ace, seven digs, one assist and five serve receptions. Callaway helped E-M with two aces in her 15-of-16 serving performance, and Riley Gordon ended the match with three digs and two serve receptions.

Zierott pocketed one kill and Mans assisted on one block. Ava Hohman added one dig in the victory.

Teghan Swenson led Louisville’s offense with three kills and Kelsey Haynes finished 8-of-8 serving with three aces. Haynes also collected six digs and four serve receptions for the Lions. Sagan Leach tallied ten serve receptions and eight digs and Ava Culver had two kills, one ace, eight digs and nine serve receptions.

McKenna McCaulley made one kill, four digs, one assist and six serve receptions, and Ella Culver pocketed four assists and four digs against the Knights. Catalina Jones had four serve receptions, Wyleigh Bateman made two digs and Finley Meisinger posted three digs and went 10-of-11 serving. Lizzie Podrazo saw court time for the Lions in the match.

Conestoga 2, Louisville 1

Conestoga stopped the Lions 25-20, 23-25, 25-18 in the evening’s final matchup.

Ackerman enjoyed a big night at the net with nine kills for the Cougars. Fiene rocketed home eight kills and went 12-of-13 serving with two aces. She also made ten digs and 18 serve receptions for the team’s defense.

Garrett delivered 18 serve receptions, 13 digs, four kills, two aces and one assist, and Gocke generated two kills, one ace, three digs and 15 assists. Sophia Tegels made 11 serve receptions and 10 digs and finished 17-of-17 at the stripe with two aces, and Ava Tegels registered three aces, six digs and nine assists.

Hensch helped Conestoga with three kills and four serve receptions, Batt tallied two kills and two digs and Zimmerman produced four serve receptions and one dig. Alaina Morrical had one serve reception, Hild posted one kill and one dig and Gabi Tranisi saw court time in the match.

Leach helped the Lions with two aces in her 11-of-12 serving effort. She also delivered a defensive double-double of 12 digs and 21 serve receptions.

Haynes provided 13 serve receptions and four digs and finished 13-of-14 serving, and Podrazo slammed home nine kills and had a .286 hitting percentage. Podrazo also went 10-of-10 serving with one ace and chipped in seven digs.

Ava Culver made 12 digs, six serve receptions, four kills and one ace for Louisville. McCaulley pocketed three kills, eight digs, three assists and three serve receptions, and Ella Culver tallied 14 assists and six digs against the Cougars. Meisinger delivered two kills, Swenson made one kill and Jones and Bateman each gave the Lions two digs.