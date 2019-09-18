LOUISVILLE – Three local volleyball teams turned in performances in front of supportive fans Tuesday night during a triangular at Louisville.
Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Louisville took part in the annual event during the late afternoon and early evening. Louisville finished the day 2-0, Elmwood-Murdock went 1-1 and Conestoga finished 0-2.
Louisville 2, Elmwood-Murdock 0
The Lions earned a 25-20, 25-22 triumph over the Knights in the day’s first matchup. Louisville used a pair of late scoring rallies to edge E-M in two close games.
Louisville went ahead 9-6 early in game one after kills from Faye Jacobsen and Jade Biesterfeld. An ace from Skyler Pollock and kill by Jacobsen swelled the gap to 15-8, but Elmwood-Murdock began to fight back. A kill by Chloe Hosier cut the deficit to 18-16, and an ace and kill by Hosier and Brenna Schmidt on consecutive points made it 22-20.
LHS kept Elmwood-Murdock from completing the comeback. The team won the next point and used a kill from Biesterfeld and ace from Pollock to secure the 25-20 victory.
Game two proved to be even closer. Paetyn Florell’s kill brought Elmwood-Murdock within 11-10, and the teams remained deadlocked at 20-20 and 22-22.
Jacobsen helped the Lions take a 23-22 lead with a powerful kill. McKenzie Norris produced match point with an ace, and a setting error by Elmwood-Murdock on the next rally ended the contest.
Jacobsen generated nine kills and seven digs and Biesterfeld posted five kills and five digs. Lea Kalkowski helped the Lions with six digs and 15 assists, and Norris produced five digs, one kill and one ace. Cassidy Niemoth made one kill and four digs and Pollock tallied two aces and one dig.
Schmidt guided E-M’s offense with seven kills and two ace blocks. Florell made six kills, Hosier produced two aces and one kill and Abby Petersen had one kill and one ace. Lauren Justesen and Nicole Wenzel each chipped in one kill.
Elmwood-Murdock 2, Conestoga 0
Elmwood-Murdock captured a 25-16, 25-17 victory over the Cougars. The team weathered Conestoga comeback attempts in both games.
Elmwood-Murdock burst out to a big lead in game one with a strong serving spree by Justesen. She posted three aces during a seven-point run that stretched the gap to 18-5.
E-M went ahead 23-8 before Amelia Gocke served the Cougars back into contention. She generated three aces and helped CHS get within 23-16. Bailey Frahm snapped the scoring rally with a kill and Hosier carded an ace on the final point.
Conestoga remained within 11-9 in game two and stayed at 20-15 after three consecutive kills by Myah Cummings. All three kills came on the lefthand side of the net. Schmidt and Justesen responded with back-to-back kills and Petersen collected an ace on match point.
Justesen generated eight kills and four aces and Petersen tallied one kill and five aces. Schmidt made two kills and one ace block and Florell and Wenzel each contributed two kills. Hosier made two aces and one kill and Frahm finished with one kill.
Cummings helped Conestoga’s offense with four kills. Mattie Haizlip collected three kills, Gocke had three aces and Jozlynne Kozak tallied one kill and one ace block. Sydney McPeek, Addie Andersen and Lindee Watson all made one kill and Reagan McPeek had one ace.
Louisville 2, Conestoga 0
Louisville wrapped up the triangular with a 25-11, 25-11 victory over Conestoga. The Lions grabbed early leads in both games and never relinquished pressure after that.
Pollock played a key role for Louisville at the service line. She finished 26-of-26 in the match and carded six aces. She kept Conestoga off balance with serves to various sections of the court. Pollock also made seven digs for the Lions.
Kalkowski dished out 21 assists, Jacobsen made seven kills and Niemoth tallied five kills and seven digs. Biesterfeld blasted five kills, Maddy Nolte collected two kills and Norris finished with two digs. Ava Culver added one kill for the team.