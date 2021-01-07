Cougars, Knights play boys basketball games

Conestoga and Elmwood-Murdock played boys basketball games Tuesday night against a pair of eastern Nebraska schools.
Falls City Sacred Heart 46, Elmwood-Murdock 31
Falls City Sacred Heart’s effort in the second quarter proved to be the difference against Elmwood-Murdock. The Irish outscored E-M 15-4 in the period to take a 23-14 halftime lead. The team moved in front by double digits for most of the final 16 minutes.
Henry Coleman led Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with 14 points. Nate Rust collected nine points and Noah Arent and Reid Fletcher each had three points. Noah Jones chipped in two points for the Knights.
Falls City Sacred Heart (7-1) won by double digits for the fifth time. The team’s only loss this season came to Tri County 65-60 in overtime. Tri County is 9-1.
Elmwood-Murdock will travel to Weeping Water tonight for a 7 p.m. league game. The team will continue the season Tuesday, Jan. 12, with a 7:30 p.m. game at Lincoln Lutheran.
Falls City Sacred Heart 8 15 6 17 – 46
Elmwood-Murdock 10 4 2 15 – 31
Elmwood-Murdock (31)
Rust 9, Coleman 14, Arent 3, Fletcher 3, Jones 2.
Bishop Neumann 71, Conestoga 55
Bishop Neumann used a steady offense to outlast Conestoga. The Cavaliers and Cougars ended the first half tied at 30-30 and Bishop Neumann led 53-46 after three quarters. The team doubled up Conestoga 18-9 in the final stretch to secure the victory.
Lane Fox guided Conestoga’s scoring attack with 22 points. Ben Welch and Koby Vogler each had nine points and Ty Fox produced seven points. Lucas Michel and Jack Welch each added four points for the team.
Bishop Neumann (4-5) won its third straight game and captured its second victory away from its home gym. Conestoga (3-5) reached 55 points for the fifth time this year.
The Cougars will journey to Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer on Saturday for a 4:30 p.m. game. CHS will travel to Nebraska City for a matchup with the Pioneers at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Bishop Neumann 11 19 23 18 – 71
Conestoga 15 15 16 9 – 55
Conestoga (55)
L. Fox 22, B. Welch 9, J. Welch 4, T. Fox 7, Vogler 9, Michel 4.