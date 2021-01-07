Cougars, Knights play boys basketball games

Conestoga and Elmwood-Murdock played boys basketball games Tuesday night against a pair of eastern Nebraska schools.

Falls City Sacred Heart 46, Elmwood-Murdock 31

Falls City Sacred Heart’s effort in the second quarter proved to be the difference against Elmwood-Murdock. The Irish outscored E-M 15-4 in the period to take a 23-14 halftime lead. The team moved in front by double digits for most of the final 16 minutes.

Henry Coleman led Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with 14 points. Nate Rust collected nine points and Noah Arent and Reid Fletcher each had three points. Noah Jones chipped in two points for the Knights.

Falls City Sacred Heart (7-1) won by double digits for the fifth time. The team’s only loss this season came to Tri County 65-60 in overtime. Tri County is 9-1.

Elmwood-Murdock will travel to Weeping Water tonight for a 7 p.m. league game. The team will continue the season Tuesday, Jan. 12, with a 7:30 p.m. game at Lincoln Lutheran.

Falls City Sacred Heart 8 15 6 17 – 46

Elmwood-Murdock 10 4 2 15 – 31