Cougars, Knights post marks at district meet

MALCOLM – Conestoga and Elmwood-Murdock students delivered prize-winning results Thursday during district contests in Malcolm.

The Cass County schools squared off with multiple teams during the District C-1 Meet. Athletes from both Conestoga and Elmwood-Murdock booked state tickets in their track and field events.

Athletes competed on one of the hottest days of the spring. The National Weather Service said the heat index at the nearby Lincoln Airport reached 97 degrees at 3:54 p.m. Temperatures were in the 80s in the morning and remained in the 90s for most of the afternoon. Athletes also faced wind gusts that reached 46 miles per hour during the day.

The Conestoga girls pocketed sixth place in team standings with 30 points. Elizabeth Harvey, Danie Parriott, Piper Isham, Haven Zimmerman, Emory Trofholz, Sophia Ackerman and Gabby Lewis won district medals for the Cougars.

Parriott highlighted the team’s day with a district championship in the 3,200 meters. She won the race with a time of 13:17.18.

The Elmwood-Murdock girls finished fourth in team standings with 60 points. Bri Ross, Ella Zierott, Bailey Frahm, Laney Frahm, Sela Rikli, Jordan Vogler, Maycee Platt, Tatum Backemeyer and Lexi Bacon won district medals for the Knights.

Two of the school’s relay teams came home from Malcolm with district championships. The 1,600-meter relay quartet of Rikli, Ross, Backemeyer and Laney Frahm won the race in 4:21.17. The 3,200-meter relay team of Bailey Frahm, Laney Frahm, Backemeyer and Zierott dominated the race with a winning time of 10:27.38.

Laney Frahm qualified for state in a pair of hurdles races. She earned second place in the 100-meter hurdles (16.23) and captured a silver medal in the 300-meter hurdles (49.35).

The Conestoga boys tied for ninth place in team standings with 20 points. Evan Svanda, Keaghon Chini, Carter Plowman, Casen Crook and Mickey Turner-Hickey won district medals for the Cougars.

Svanda wrote a championship headline with his work in the pole vault. He earned a trip to the state meet with a title-winning height of 11-3.

The Elmwood-Murdock boys finished fourth in team standings with 65.5 points. Cade Hosier, Riley Wilson, Henry Coleman, Collin Rice, Tucker Oehlerking, Reid Fletcher and Sam Clements won district medals for the Knights.

Wilson earned state berths with a pair of district championships. He won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.77 and captured the 300-meter hurdles crown in 41.67.

Hosier advanced to state in four events. He earned three automatic berths on Thursday. He finished first in the 100 meters in 11.01 and posted a second-place distance of 21-6 1/4 in the long jump. He also placed second in the triple jump with a mark of 43-4 1/4.

Hosier found out Friday afternoon that he was an additional qualifier in the 200 meters. He placed third in the district race in 22.88.

The Class C State Meet will take place at Omaha Burke Stadium on Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21. Field events will begin at 9 a.m. both days. Running events are scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. both days.

Girls Team Results

Lincoln Lutheran 130.33, Malcolm 93.33, Centennial 82.33, Elmwood-Murdock 60, Palmyra 53, Conestoga 30, Nebraska City Lourdes 27, Johnson County Central 26, Freeman 15, Parkview Christian 10

Conestoga Results

100 – Elizabeth Harvey 13.13 (5th)

800 – Danie Parriott 2:43.53 (5th)

3,200 – Danie Parriott 13:17.18 (1st, state qualifier)

400-meter relay – Conestoga (Piper Isham, Haven Zimmerman, Emory Trofholz, Elizabeth Harvey) 53.52 (3rd)

Discus – Sophia Ackerman 105-10 (6th)

High Jump – Haven Zimmerman 4-9 (5th)

Pole Vault – Elizabeth Harvey 8-0 (3rd), Gabby Lewis 6-6 (6th)

Elmwood-Murdock Results

400 – Bri Ross 1:06.58 (5th)

800 – Ella Zierott 2:41.69 (4th), Bailey Frahm 2:48.17 (6th)

100-meter hurdles – Laney Frahm 16.23 (2nd, state qualifier), Sela Rikli 16.92 (4th), Jordan Vogler 17.65 (6th)

300-meter hurdles – Laney Frahm 49.35 (2nd, state qualifier), Sela Rikli 50.70 (3rd), Maycee Platt 52.55 (5th)

400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Tatum Backemeyer, Maycee Platt, Bri Ross, Jordan Vogler) 54.39 (5th)

1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Sela Rikli, Bri Ross, Tatum Backemeyer, Laney Frahm) 4:21.17 (1st, state qualifiers)

3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Bailey Frahm, Laney Frahm, Tatum Backemeyer, Ella Zierott) 10:27.38 (1st, state qualifiers)

Discus – Lexi Bacon 108-9 (5th)

Boys Team Results

Lincoln Lutheran 105, Freeman 97, Malcolm 73, Elmwood-Murdock 65.5, Centennial 52, Palmyra 38.5, Johnson County Central 32, Parkview Christian 24, Conestoga 20, Nebraska City Lourdes 20

Conestoga Results

100 – Evan Svanda 11.48 (5th)

400-meter relay – Conestoga (Keaghon Chini, Evan Svanda, Carter Plowman, Casen Crook) 45.65 (4th)

Discus – Carter Plowman 131-0 (5th)

Long Jump – Keaghon Chini 18-8 1/4 (6th)

Pole Vault – Evan Svanda 11-3 (1st, state qualifier)

Triple Jump – Mickey Turner-Hickey 38-10 3/4 (6th)

Elmwood-Murdock Results

100 – Cade Hosier 11.01 (1st, state qualifier)

200 – Cade Hosier 22.88 (3rd, state qualifier)

110-meter hurdles – Riley Wilson 15.77 (1st, state qualifier)

300-meter hurdles – Riley Wilson 41.67 (1st, state qualifier)

1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Henry Coleman, Collin Rice, Tucker Oehlerking, Riley Wilson) 3:56.66 (6th)

3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Henry Coleman, Riley Wilson, Reid Fletcher, Collin Rice) 9:07.28 (3rd)

High Jump – Reid Fletcher 5-7 (6th)

Long Jump – Cade Hosier 21-6 1/4 (2nd, state qualifier), Collin Rice 18-11 1/2 (5th)

Shot Put – Sam Clements 44-6 1/2 (4th)

Triple Jump – Cade Hosier 43-4 1/4 (2nd, state qualifier)

