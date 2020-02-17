Cougars, Knights square off on court

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock and Conestoga began Saturday afternoon’s game with an entertaining up-tempo brand of basketball on both ends of the court.

The Knights were able to sustain their scoring success long enough to collect a victory over the Cougars.

The E-M girls stopped Conestoga 48-35 in front of a supportive crowd in the E-M gym. The teams combined for 26 points in the first four minutes and scored 37 points in the opening quarter. The Knights and Cougars combined for 14 3-pointers and 25 offensive rebounds in the game.

Elmwood-Murdock head coach Paul Dwyer and Conestoga head coach Tony Thies both said the teams gained valuable insight from the game.

“We had a really good start and that made a big difference in how things turned out,” Dwyer said. “That started to go away a bit as the game went on. We’d have three or four really good possessions and then we’ve have three or four that weren’t as good.

“That’s something we have to work on, but we got a lot out of this game. We tried to work on some things that we’ve been holding in our back pocket for the end of the season, and we got to rotate in more girls today too. Overall it was a pretty good day.”