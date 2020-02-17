Cougars, Knights square off on court

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock and Conestoga began Saturday afternoon’s game with an entertaining up-tempo brand of basketball on both ends of the court.
The Knights were able to sustain their scoring success long enough to collect a victory over the Cougars.
The E-M girls stopped Conestoga 48-35 in front of a supportive crowd in the E-M gym. The teams combined for 26 points in the first four minutes and scored 37 points in the opening quarter. The Knights and Cougars combined for 14 3-pointers and 25 offensive rebounds in the game.
Elmwood-Murdock head coach Paul Dwyer and Conestoga head coach Tony Thies both said the teams gained valuable insight from the game.
“We had a really good start and that made a big difference in how things turned out,” Dwyer said. “That started to go away a bit as the game went on. We’d have three or four really good possessions and then we’ve have three or four that weren’t as good.
“That’s something we have to work on, but we got a lot out of this game. We tried to work on some things that we’ve been holding in our back pocket for the end of the season, and we got to rotate in more girls today too. Overall it was a pretty good day.”
“We played much better today than we did last night against Syracuse, so I’m encouraged with how things went,” Thies said. “We shot the ball much better and we played pretty good defense for most of the game. I think the girls can feel good about the way we played against them, because they have a lot of size and strength on their team.”
Elmwood-Murdock (14-9) jumped ahead of Conestoga (3-19) with flawless shooting early in the game. The Knights lasered in their first seven shots and jumped ahead 18-8. Jayden Halferty and Sydney Anderson each drained two treys in the stretch and Paetyn Florell, Lauren Justesen and Katelyn Vogler all sank baskets.
Conestoga withstood the first-quarter onslaught and worked its way within 21-17 in the second quarter. Olivia Priefert knocked home a 3-pointer on the team’s first trip of the period and Mati Steckler made a free throw on the next possession. Two free throws by Justesen and a layup from Anderson gave E-M a 25-17 halftime lead.
Elmwood-Murdock expanded the gap to 38-20 during the third quarter. Anderson sank consecutive 3-pointers off assists from Lexi Bacon and Vogler, and Bacon deposited a short jumper into the hoop on the next trip. The teams traded baskets and free throws the rest of the way.
Anderson guided E-M with 17 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and four pass deflections. Halferty poured in 11 points, two steals, two assists, four pass deflections and one rebound, and Florell collected seven points, five rebounds and four assists.
Bacon posted seven points, nine rebounds, two assists and two pass deflections for the Knights. Justesen tallied four points, seven boards, one assist and one pass deflection, and Vogler generated two points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one pass deflection.
Bailey Frahm registered two rebounds, one steal and one pass deflection. Kylee Rieflin, Sela Rikli, Ella Zierott and Claire Ernst all saw court time for the team.
Steckler generated 13 points, four rebounds, two steals and one assist for Conestoga. Priefert tallied seven points, four boards, two assists and one steal, and Sophia Ackerman poured in four points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Ellie Sachs collected four points and two rebounds and Lindee Watson had four points, four steals, two boards and one assist. Ali Gansemer added three rebounds and one assist for the Cougars. Taylor McClatchey, Sydney McPeek, Haven Zimmerman, Jameson Yost, MacKaylee Madsen and Danie Parriott helped the team defensively.
Conestoga 13 4 7 11 – 35
Elmwood-Murdock 20 5 13 10 – 48
Conestoga (35)
McClatchey 1-4 0-0 3, Steckler 3-9 4-6 13, Sachs 1-5 2-5 4, Watson 1-3 2-4 4, Ackerman 1-7 1-2 4, Priefert 3-5 0-0 7, Gansemer 0-5 0-0 0, Yost 0-0 0-0 0, Madsen 0-1 0-0 0, Zimmerman 0-0 0-0 0, Parriott 0-0 0-0 0, McPeek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-39 9-17 35.
Elmwood-Murdock (48)
Anderson 6-14 0-0 17, Florell 3-7 1-2 7, Vogler 1-2 0-0 2, Justesen 1-5 2-2 4, Halferty 4-5 0-0 11, Frahm 0-8 0-2 0, Bacon 3-5 1-2 7, Rieflin 0-2 0-0 0, Zierott 0-0 0-0 0, Rikli 0-1 0-0 0, Ernst 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 4-8 48.