Cougars, Lions battle in conference tournament

LOUISVILLE – Louisville and Conestoga students stepped onto the volleyball court Monday night with dreams of moving to the next round of the league tournament.
The Lions turned their hopes into reality with a powerful performance against the Cougars.
Eighth-seeded Louisville stopped ninth-seeded Conestoga 25-11, 25-14, 25-20 in the first round of the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament. The teams squared off in front of fans from both schools in the LHS gym.
Conestoga claimed the early momentum of the match. Two kills by Allison Lewien and two aces by Amelia Gocke gave the Cougars a 4-2 lead, and consecutive kills from Lindee Watson and Lewien kept the margin at 6-4.
Louisville relied on solid swings from Lexi Hans to vault ahead of Conestoga. Hans pocketed three kills in a five-point span to help LHS go up 13-7. She then took a bump assist from libero Sagan Leach and fired home a winning kill on game point.
Game two followed a similar pattern. A kill from Conestoga senior Jozlynne Kozak kept the score knotted at 6-6, and a kill near the net from Lewien helped the Cougars stay within 11-10. Louisville used a Conestoga hitting error and four straight kills by Hans to widen the gap. Kills from Hans and Jaylin Gaston in the final stretch sealed the stanza for LHS.
The outcome of the third game remained in doubt until the last few points. Kills from Taylor McClatchey and Watson gave Conestoga a 9-8 edge, and two kills from Sophia Ackerman produced a 14-13 lead for the Cougars. A kill from Watson and a double-contact violation on Louisville tied action at 18-18.
The Lions soared ahead after that. Lea Kalkowski and McKenzie Norris spearheaded the team’s winning run with kills. Norris connected on a kill near the baseline on match point to close the contest.
Lewien led Conestoga with eight kills and McClatchey posted four kills for the Cougars. Watson collected three kills and one ace, Kozak knocked home two kills and Ackerman made two kills and one ace block. Gocke chipped in three aces during the evening.
Hans guided the LHS offense with 15 kills. She also made six digs, one assist and one ace. Kalkowski led Louisville’s serving category by going 23-of-23 with five aces. She poured in two kills, ten digs and 23 assists.
Ella Culver made six digs and went 10-of-10 at the line with one ace, and Leach and Norris each finished 14-of-15 serving with a pair of aces. Leach added ten digs, one kill and one assist to the scorebook, and Norris pitched in four kills, seven digs and one ace block.
Lizzie Podrazo generated four kills on seven swings and made three assisted blocks. Gaston tallied three kills and two digs and Ella Johnson produced two kills, one ace, one dig and three assisted blocks.
Conestoga (3-25) will wrap up the regular season Tuesday, Oct. 20, with a road match at Fort Calhoun. The Cougars and Pioneers are scheduled to begin varsity action at 7 p.m.
Yutan 3, Louisville 0
Louisville faced top-seeded Yutan (17-8) on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the tournament. The Chieftains defeated the Lions 25-19, 25-18, 25-22.
Hans and Kalkowski each enjoyed double-double nights for the Lions. Hans posted ten kills and 15 digs and Kalkowski chipped in 27 assists and ten digs. Kalkowski also went 13-of-13 serving with one ace.
Norris went 10-of-10 at the line and poured in eight kills and six digs. Johnson generated seven kills, one ace block and one dig against Yutan, and Leach provided the Lions with five digs, one kill and a 7-of-7 serving effort.
Podrazo made three kills and one dig, Ella Culver scooped up seven digs and Gaston collected two kills. Ava Culver saw court time for the team in the match.
Louisville (6-19) will return to the court Thursday night against Fort Calhoun. The Lions and Pioneers will play their consolation-round match in Fort Calhoun at 7 p.m.
The Lions will have two additional dates left on the regular-season schedule. LHS will host a triangular with Plattsmouth and DC West at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20. The team will then host Johnson County Central at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.
