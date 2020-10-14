Cougars, Lions battle in conference tournament

LOUISVILLE – Louisville and Conestoga students stepped onto the volleyball court Monday night with dreams of moving to the next round of the league tournament.

The Lions turned their hopes into reality with a powerful performance against the Cougars.

Eighth-seeded Louisville stopped ninth-seeded Conestoga 25-11, 25-14, 25-20 in the first round of the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament. The teams squared off in front of fans from both schools in the LHS gym.

Conestoga claimed the early momentum of the match. Two kills by Allison Lewien and two aces by Amelia Gocke gave the Cougars a 4-2 lead, and consecutive kills from Lindee Watson and Lewien kept the margin at 6-4.

Louisville relied on solid swings from Lexi Hans to vault ahead of Conestoga. Hans pocketed three kills in a five-point span to help LHS go up 13-7. She then took a bump assist from libero Sagan Leach and fired home a winning kill on game point.

Game two followed a similar pattern. A kill from Conestoga senior Jozlynne Kozak kept the score knotted at 6-6, and a kill near the net from Lewien helped the Cougars stay within 11-10. Louisville used a Conestoga hitting error and four straight kills by Hans to widen the gap. Kills from Hans and Jaylin Gaston in the final stretch sealed the stanza for LHS.