Cougars, Lions capture awards at NCC Meet

SYRACUSE – Conestoga and Louisville athletes climbed into winning elevations Saturday with peak performances at the conference track and field meet.
The Cougars and Lions traveled to Syracuse for the Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet. Students from both schools earned medals throughout the morning and afternoon. Many athletes set either personal-best or season-best marks in their individual and team events.
The Louisville boys ascended near the top of the NCC mountain with a second-place finish. The Lions earned the runner-up plaque with 83 points. Louisville posted points in ten events and left Otoe County with three conference championships.
The LHS quartet of Sam Ahl, Eric Heard, Cordale Moxey and Talon Ball claimed a gold medal in 3:36.48. Ball held off a late charge from Yutan anchor runner Josh Jessen to secure first place. The Lions and Chieftains finished more than seven seconds ahead of the other relay teams.
Ball added to his golden day with championships in the 400 meters (52.33) and 800 meters (2:07.78). Heard placed second in the 800 (2:08.22) and Quincy Trent captured a silver medal in the 100 meters (11.67). Ahl added a second-place mark in the long jump (19-6 1/2).
Jaxson Barnes, Tyler Euans, Cordale Moxey and Sam Luellen helped the Lions with medal-winning efforts in their events. The team defeated Ashland-Greenwood by nine points for the second-place plaque.
The Louisville girls finished ninth in the team race with 19 points. LHS senior Cadance Stenger became a league champion in the 100 meters with a time of 13.13. She defeated Logan View sophomore Kylie Kloster (13.19) at the finish line.
Stenger secured her second medal of the day with a third-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles (50.78). Sagan Leach and Sophie Korytowski added medals for the Lions.
The Conestoga girls placed seventh in team standings with 28 points. Danie Parriott paced the Cougars with NCC championships in the 1,600 meters (5:44.82) and 3,200 meters (12:17.42). She defeated Syracuse senior Ellie Wilkinson (5:47.13) in the 1,600 and edged DC West freshman Olivia Malousek (12:19.72) to win her races.
Parriott added a third-place medal in the 800 meters. McKenna Crook and Haven Zimmerman boosted the team score with awards in their field events.
The Conestoga boys captured ninth place with 30.33 points. Lane Fox led Conestoga with silver medals in the 400 meters and 300-meter hurdles. Keaghon Chini, Carter Plowman, Evan Svanda and Ethan Williams also wrote their names in the scoring column for the Cougars.
Arlington junior Kailynn Gubbels secured her place in the spotlight by breaking a pair of conference meet records. She demolished a 37-year-old mark in the high jump by clearing a height of 5-10. Pam Ruge of Syracuse had held the former top height of 5-6 1/2 since 1984.
Gubbels also won the 300-meter hurdles in 45.97 seconds. Fort Calhoun’s Amber Linnenbrink (46.72) had held the top conference meet time since 2010.
Girls Team Results
Syracuse 117, Arlington 105, DC West 67, Raymond Central 61, Ashland-Greenwood 52, Logan View 33, Conestoga 28, Fort Calhoun 27, Louisville 19, Yutan 17
Conestoga Results
800 – Danie Parriott, 2:32.61 (3rd)
1,600 – Danie Parriott, 5:44.82 (1st)
3,200 – Danie Parriott, 12:17.42 (1st)
Triple Jump – McKenna Crook, 30-4 1/4 (6th)
High Jump – Haven Zimmerman, 4-8 (6th)
Louisville Results
100 – Cadance Stenger, 13.13 (1st)
3,200 – Sophie Korytowski, 12:58.92 (5th)
300-meter hurdles – Cadance Stenger, 50.78 (3rd)
Long Jump – Sagan Leach, 14-6 (6th)
Boys Team Results
DC West 93, Louisville 83, Ashland-Greenwood 74, Syracuse 61, Arlington 50, Logan View 45, Yutan 33.66, Raymond Central 32, Conestoga 30.33, Fort Calhoun 25
Conestoga Results
100 – Keaghon Chini, 11.91 (5th)
400 – Lane Fox, 52.61 (2nd)
300-meter hurdles – Lane Fox, 41.97 (2nd)
400-meter relay – Conestoga (Keaghon Chini, Carter Plowman, Evan Svanda, Lane Fox), 46.75 (4th)
Pole Vault – Evan Svanda, 10-6 (2nd), Ethan Williams, 9-0 (tied 6th)
Louisville Results
100 – Quincy Trent, 11.67 (2nd)
200 – Sam Ahl, 24.01 (4th)
400 – Talon Ball, 52.33 (1st), Eric Heard, 54.24 (5th)
800 – Talon Ball, 2:07.78 (1st), Eric Heard, 2:08.22 (2nd)
1,600 – Jaxson Barnes, 5:07.25 (3rd), Tyler Euans, 5:11.93 (6th)
3,200 – Tyler Euans, 11:10.36 (5th)
400-meter relay – Louisville (Talon Ball, Quincy Trent, Cordale Moxey, Sam Ahl), 46.26 (3rd)