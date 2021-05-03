Cougars, Lions capture awards at NCC Meet

SYRACUSE – Conestoga and Louisville athletes climbed into winning elevations Saturday with peak performances at the conference track and field meet.

The Cougars and Lions traveled to Syracuse for the Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet. Students from both schools earned medals throughout the morning and afternoon. Many athletes set either personal-best or season-best marks in their individual and team events.

The Louisville boys ascended near the top of the NCC mountain with a second-place finish. The Lions earned the runner-up plaque with 83 points. Louisville posted points in ten events and left Otoe County with three conference championships.

The LHS quartet of Sam Ahl, Eric Heard, Cordale Moxey and Talon Ball claimed a gold medal in 3:36.48. Ball held off a late charge from Yutan anchor runner Josh Jessen to secure first place. The Lions and Chieftains finished more than seven seconds ahead of the other relay teams.

Ball added to his golden day with championships in the 400 meters (52.33) and 800 meters (2:07.78). Heard placed second in the 800 (2:08.22) and Quincy Trent captured a silver medal in the 100 meters (11.67). Ahl added a second-place mark in the long jump (19-6 1/2).