Cougars, Lions claim medals at NCC Meet

ARLINGTON – Conestoga and Louisville runners turned their trip to the Washington County Fairgrounds into a successful adventure Thursday afternoon.

Athletes from both schools took part in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet. NCC students gathered at the fairgrounds in Arlington for a series of cross country races.

Conestoga senior Danie Parriott led the Cougars with a second-place finish in her race. Parriott compiled a time of 20:22.74 to earn the silver medal. Teammates Malin Westin, Elliott Zimmerman and Dani Ahrens helped the Cougars finish fourth in team standings with 57 points.

The Conestoga boys placed tenth in the conference meet with 148 points. Kaden Simmerman guided the Cougars with a 24th-place time of 18:57.67. Colton Bescheinen, Scott Dufault, Ethan Avidano and Colton Stephenson crossed the finish line for CHS.

The Louisville girls had no team score. Mira Fosmer (22:47.26, 12th) and Charlee Peacock (23:03.23, 15th) each earned medals and Hailey Teller (24:34.08, 25th) placed in the top 25.

The Louisville boys captured fourth place with 68 points. Jaxson Barnes (18:18.70, 9th), Tyler Euans (18:22.49, 10th) and Eric Heard (18:31.48, 14th) came home with medals. Waylon Haworth, Caleb Thieman and Chase Savage added times for the Lions.

Arlington junior Keelianne Green (18:50.20) and Arlington sophomore Nolan May (17:02.05) earned NCC crowns. DC West won the girls team title and Fort Calhoun claimed the boys championship.

Girls Team Results

DC West 25, Arlington 28, Fort Calhoun 53, Conestoga 57, Logan View 67, Ashland-Greenwood, Louisville, Raymond Central, Syracuse, Yutan no team scores

Top 15 Results

1) Keelianne Green (ARL) 18:50.20, 2) Danie Parriott (CHS) 20:22.74, 3) Hailey O’Daniel (ARL) 20:39.46, 4) Olivia Malousek (DCW) 20:49.19, 5) Bria Bench (FTC) 20:53.40, 6) Maria Malousek (DCW) 21:31.38, 7) Paxton Paulson (DCW) 21:32.29, 8) Morgan Morrison (DCW) 21:36.74, 9) Dala Drowne (FTC) 21:56.45, 10) Ava Grimm (DCW) 22:31.73, 11) Whitney Wollberg (ARL) 22:44.70, 12) Mira Fosmer (LOU) 22:47.26, 13) Sophia Shultz (RCN) 22:49.04, 14) Malorie Weaklend (LGV) 22:55.41, 15) Charlee Peacock (LOU) 23:03.23

Conestoga Results

Danie Parriott 20:22.74 (2nd), Malin Westin 23:40.60 (20th), Elliott Zimmerman 25:11.40 (27th), Dani Ahrens 25:11.96 (28th)

Louisville Results

Mira Fosmer 22:47.26 (12th), Charlee Peacock 23:03.23 (15th), Hailey Teller 24:34.08 (25th)

Boys Team Results

Fort Calhoun 25, Arlington 48, DC West 53, Louisville 68, Logan View 91, Yutan 119, Raymond Central 124, Syracuse 125, Ashland-Greenwood 132, Conestoga 148

Top 15 Results

1) Nolan May (ARL) 17:02.05, 2) Ely Olberding (FTC) 17:12.21, 3) Lance Olberding (FTC) 17:22.80, 4) Jacob Rupp (FTC) 17:24.27, 5) Parker Gaston (DCW) 17:31.06, 6) Kayl Francis (LGV) 17:53.65, 7) Kevin Flesner (ARL) 17:58.04, 8) Sam Peters (LGV) 18:18.34, 9) Jaxson Barnes (LOU) 18:18.70, 10) Tyler Euans (LOU) 18:22.49, 11) Edward DeLashmutt (DCW) 18:23.33, 12) Elliot Gossin (AGHS) 18:23.56, 13) Landon Lubischer (RCN) 18:25.50, 14) Eric Heard (LOU) 18:31.48, 15) Isaac Kult (YUT) 18:32.52

Conestoga Results

Kaden Simmerman 18:57.67 (24th), Colton Bescheinen 19:47.66 (31st), Scott Dufault 21:49.08 (46th), Ethan Avidano 21:49.36 (47th), Colton Stephenson 23:20.57 (55th)

Louisville Results

Jaxson Barnes 18:18.70 (9th), Tyler Euans 18:22.49 (10th), Eric Heard 18:31.48 (14th), Waylon Haworth 20:08.55 (35th), Caleb Thieman 21:39.08 (45th), Chase Savage 21:49.63 (48th)

