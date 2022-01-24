Cougars, Lions claim NCC wrestling awards

ASHLAND – Conestoga and Louisville wrestlers produced medal-winning results Saturday at the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament.

The Cougars and Lions traveled to Ashland-Greenwood for action in the morning and afternoon. Conestoga placed sixth in the tournament with 66 points and Louisville posted ninth place with 16 points.

Gage Totilas (195 pounds), Keaghon Chini (126) and Carter Plowman (145) earned conference medals for Conestoga.

Totilas (23-7) highlighted the team’s day with a championship at 195 pounds. He pinned his first two opponents in the opening period and battled Raymond Central’s Tyson Malousek (16-8) in the title bout. Totilas ended action with a pin at the 5:06 mark.

Chini (27-10) and Plowman (29-4) captured second place in their weight classes. Chini earned his 150th career victory with a 6-3 decision over Yutan’s Trev Arlt in his first match. He faced Fort Calhoun’s Ely Olberding (37-1) in the title bout. Plowman won twice before competing against Syracuse’s Cy Petersen (35-9) in the first-place contest.

Garron Bragg led Louisville with a third-place medal at 120 pounds. Bragg (11-9) rebounded from a setback in the first round to win his next two matches. He pinned his opponents in 0:55 and 1:51.

Team Results

Raymond Central 209, Yutan 143.5, Logan View 133, Syracuse 119.5, Ashland-Greenwood 106.5, Conestoga 66, Fort Calhoun 64.5, Arlington 48, Louisville 16

Conestoga Results

106 – Calum Jeys

Pinned by Sophia Shultz (RCN) 1:33, pinned Jasmine Guerrero (LGV) 0:49, pinned by Gage Nixon (FTC) 2:27

113 – Logan Christensen

Maj. dec. by Aiden McDuffee (ARL) 15-3, dec. by Brandon Ott (AGHS) 9-2

126 – Keaghon Chini (2nd)

Dec. Trev Arlt (YUT) 6-3, maj. dec. by Ely Olberding (FTC) 13-2

132 – Ethan Avidano

Maj. dec. by Lance Olberding (FTC) 11-2, pinned Tannen Honke (YUT) 2:23, maj. dec. by Kaden Gregory (LGV) 11-0

138 – Collin Dufault

Pinned by Cameron Shultz (RCN) 2:56, pinned by Jesse Kult (YUT) 1:40

145 – Carter Plowman (2nd)

Pinned Owen Miller (FTC) 1:13, maj. dec. Tucker Maxson (RCN) 16-4, pinned by Cy Petersen (SYR) 1:22

152 – Lucas Anderson

Dec. Kolton Gilmore (ARL) 8-2, pinned by Baylor Kaup (LGV) 4:44, pinned by Jett Arensberg (YUT) 0:27

160 – Mason Serkiz

Dec. by Jacob Beans (ARL) 13-7, dec. by Tyler Sears (SYR) 10-4

170 – Trey Rodis

Pinned by Conner Kreikemeier (RCN) 1:10, pinned by Owen Wander (SYR) 1:16

195 – Gage Totilas (1st)

Pinned Eric Vogel (LGV) 1:04, pinned Aaron Welchert (FTC) 1:31, pinned Tyson Malousek (RCN) 5:06

Louisville Results

120 – Garron Bragg (3rd)

Pinned by Jace Goebel (SYR) 3:10, pinned Elijah Ehlers (RCN) 0:55, pinned Lucas Konen (AGHS) 1:51

126 – Nick McCaul

Pinned by Trev Arlt (YUT) 5:18, tech fall by Austyn Cote (AGHS) 15-0 (3:46)

132 – Niklas Sorensen

Pinned by Kaden Gregory (LGV) 1:35, pinned Noah McKenzie (SYR) 1:14, tech fall by Lance Olberding (FTC) 16-0 (1:36)

145 – Blake Dickey

Pinned by Isaac Kult (YUT) 5:24, pinned by Alex Foust (LGV) 0:30

160 – Quincy Trent

Pinned by Jesse Keiser (YUT) 0:36, dec. by Jacob Beans (ARL) 8-1

170 – Reed Toelle

Pinned by Josh Jessen (YUT) 1:03, pinned by Carver Konzem (AGHS) 0:11

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.