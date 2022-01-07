Cougars, Lions compete against wrestling opponents

Conestoga and Louisville wrestlers made appearances on the mat Thursday night during events in their home gyms.

The Cougars hosted Treynor in a dual and Louisville welcomed Fort Calhoun and Platteview to LHS for a triangular.

Treynor 51, Conestoga 30

Treynor used a series of early victories to prevent Conestoga from completing a comeback attempt. The Cardinals went ahead 42-6 in the dual. Conestoga won three of the final four varsity matches.

Gage Totilas, Logan Christensen, Ethan Avidano, Keaghon Chini and Carter Plowman posted points for the Cougars.

160 – Caleb Iliff (TRN) pinned Mason Serkiz (CHS), 1:34

170 – Kyle Moss (TRN) pinned Alonso Montes (CHS), 1:22

182 – Levi Young (TRN) pinned Trey Rodis (CHS), 3:03

195 – Gage Totilas (CHS) pinned Aiden Kennedy (TRN), 1:49

220 – Rafe Gayer (TRN) won by forfeit

285 – Daniel Gregory (TRN) won by forfeit

106 – Jameson Drake (TRN) pinned Asher Koehnen (CHS), 1:22

113 – Jamison Larsen (TRN) pinned Calum Jeys (CHS), 1:42

120 – Logan Christensen (CHS) won by forfeit

126 – Tyson McCain (TRN) pinned Collin Dufault (CHS), 2:21

132 – Ethan Avidano (CHS) pinned Clinton Buckingham (TRN), 2:41

138 – Keaghon Chini (CHS) pinned Logan Marr (TRN), 4:28

145 – Carter Plowman (CHS) pinned Brad Stock (TRN), 3:00

152 – Danny Kinsella (TRN) dec. Lucas Anderson (CHS), 5-4

Exhibition 132 – Andyn White (TRN) pinned Blaine Adams (CHS), 1:57

Exhibition 145 – Jacob Landon (CHS) pinned Tyler Reelfs (TRN), 3:08

Exhibition 145 – Zack Robbins (TRN) dec. Scott Dufault (CHS), 9-6

Exhibition 152 – Holden Minahan (TRN) pinned Jacob Landon (CHS), 0:57

Fort Calhoun 42, Louisville 24

Fort Calhoun picked up the victory in the first dual of the night. Garron Bragg, Cody Lutz, Blake Dickey and Quincy Trent produced points for the Lions.

106 – Gage Nixon (FTC) won by forfeit

113 – Both open

120 – Garron Bragg (LOU) won by forfeit

126 – Ely Olberding (FTC) pinned Nick McCaul (LOU), 2:31

132 – Lance Olberding (FTC) pinned Nik Sorensen (LOU), 3:14

138 – Cody Lutz (LOU) pinned Peyton Lincoln (FTC), 4:55

145 – Blake Dickey (LOU) pinned Frederick Altstadt (FTC), 2:00

152 – Owen Miller (FTC) won by forfeit

160 – Quincy Trent (LOU) won by forfeit

170 – Grant Nixon (FTC) pinned Reed Toelle (LOU), 2:39

182 – Both open

195 – Both open

220 – Jesse Hartline (FTC) won by forfeit

285 – Dane Jensen (FTC) won by forfeit

Platteview 62, Louisville 3

Platteview stopped the Lions in the evening’s final matchup. Cody Lutz generated a 3-1 victory in his 138-pound match for Louisville.

Platteview finished the triangular 2-0. The Trojans doubled up Fort Calhoun 48-24 in the second dual of the night.

120 – Carter Moore (PLV) pinned Garron Bragg (LOU), 3:37

126 – Dillon Bills (PLV) maj. dec. Nick McCaul (LOU), 14-3

132 – Aidan Riha (PLV) pinned Nik Sorensen (LOU), 0:56

138 – Cody Lutz (LOU) dec. Bryson Rock (PLV), 3-1

145 – Reed Patera (PLV) pinned Blake Dickey (LOU), 2:47

152 – Nathan Menkov (PLV) won by forfeit

160 – Eliott Steinhoff (PLV) pinned Quincy Trent (LOU), 3:00

170 – Anthony Scala (PLV) maj. dec. Reed Toelle (LOU), 11-3

182 – Nick Horst (PLV) won by forfeit

195 – Both open

220 – Ben Tuttle (PLV) won by forfeit

285 – Both open

106 – Caleb Woodward (PLV) won by forfeit

113 – Seamus Ryley (PLV) won by forfeit

