Cougars, Lions compete at Millard West Invite

MILLARD – Conestoga and Louisville wrestlers minted medal-winning moments Friday during their trip to the Millard West Invite.

The Cougars and Lions enjoyed successful results in their matches at the 13-school meet. Conestoga earned fourth place in team standings with 116.50 points and Louisville finished fifth with 112 points. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (194 points) returned home with the team title.

Conestoga head coach Sean Trampe said he was happy with the way the Cougars competed. CHS scored a large number of points with pins and technical falls throughout the tournament.

“Great tournament for our girls at Millard West tonight!” Trampe said. “The girls did a phenomenal job of wrestling tougher and came away with a fourth-place team finish. The team went a combined 25-7 tonight with 17 pins, three tech falls and only two pins given up. Hard to be more proud!”

Kylee Plowman and Allee Jo Inzauro each pocketed championships for Conestoga. Plowman (18-2) claimed the 120-pound title with five decisive victories. She opened the tournament with three technical falls and added a pair of pins. She pinned Papillion-La Vista’s Jamelah Taylor in 4:29 in the title match.

Inzauro (7-11) rolled through the 235-pound bracket with four victories. She pinned Millard North’s De’Asia Blackwell in 4:34 in the championship match.

Maggie Fiene earned second place at 145 pounds and Morgan Hensch placed third at 135 pounds. Hannah Bogatz captured fourth place at 130 pounds and Kyler Zimmerman registered a fifth-place result at 120 pounds.

Payton Thiele highlighted Louisville’s day with a championship at 100 pounds. Thiele (27-0) pinned her first three opponents and picked up a 5-0 victory in her fourth match. She pinned Council Bluffs Lewis Central’s Ava McNeal in 2:24 in the title bout.

Daysha Jones captured second place at 155 pounds with four victories. Addie Lueder (135 pounds), Bella Kolvek (140), Bre Smart (145) and Catalina Jones (170) earned fourth-place awards in their respective weight classes.

Team Results

Council Bluffs Lewis Central 194, Papillion-La Vista 160, Omaha Marian 134, Conestoga 116.50, Louisville 112, Millard North 111, Omaha North 100.50, Omaha Westview 90, Nebraska City 87, Omaha Skutt 72.50, Millard West 48, Omaha Benson 42, Omaha Bryan 25

Conestoga Results

120 – Kyler Zimmerman (5th)

Pinned Evelyn LeClair (OWV) 2:41, pinned Ksakmwee Eh (OBN) 0:49, maj. dec. by Kloee Mitcham (OMN) 13-3, pinned by Kylee Plowman (CHS) 2:16, pinned Brianna Vidal (OWV) 2:35

120 – Kylee Plowman (1st)

Tech fall Hsakmwee Eh (OBN) 18-2 (3:29), tech fall Kloee Mitcham (MLN) 17-2 (5:42), tech fall Evelyn LeClair (OWV) 18-2 (4:15), pinned Kyler Zimmerman (CHS) 2:16, pinned Jamelah Taylor (PLV) 4:29

125 – Alex Plowman

Pinned Susan Elderbaum (CBLC) 1:36, tech fall by Nella Dolan (SKT) 16-1 (2:44), dec. by Jocelyn Davis (NCY) 5-2

130 – Hannah Bogatz (4th)

Pinned by Sophia Scott (OWV) 0:48, dec. Sugei Rivera (OBR) 12-9, pinned Elizabeth Burton (MLN) 1:35, pinned Eva Kriener (OMN) 2:31, pinned Madison Allmon (CBLC) 1:31

135 – Morgan Hensch (3rd)

Pinned Moo Say (OBN) 1:51, pinned Amia Bartee (OWV) 2:58, pinned Lola Voss (MLW) 3:39, pinned by Christel Lare (MAR) 1:41, pinned Addie Lueder (LOU) 2:58

145 – Maggie Fiene (2nd)

Pinned Aurianna Lofton (OBN) 0:30, pinned Victoria Rocha (MLN) 1:16, pinned Bre Smart (LOU) 4:51, won by injury default over Emma Stice (PLV), dec. by Espie Almazan (CBLC) 9-3

235 – Allee Jo Inzauro (1st)

Dec. Bana Kakish (MAR) 5-2, won by injury default over Zeleah Pargo (OMN), dec. Kendall Holtmeyer (OBR) 4-1, pinned De’asia Blackwell (MLN) 4:34

Louisville Results

100 – Payton Thiele (1st)

Pinned Kallie Weinman (MLN) 1:02, pinned Heart Riosa (NCY) 1:15, pinned Lah Paw (OBN) 0:15, dec. Joshyonna Coppage-Dortch (OMN) 5-0, pinned Ava McNeal (CBLC) 2:24

125 – Mya Stanley

Pinned by Jocelyn Davis (NCY) 5:39, pinned by Susan Elderbaum (CBLC) 3:51

135 – Addie Lueder (4th)

Pinned Sofia Harger (NCY) 1:03, pinned Miley Swedensky (CBLC) 2:47, maj. dec Zada Lopez (MLN) 13-5, pinned by Addeline Graser (PLV) 0:47, pinned by Morgan Hensch (CHS) 2:58

140 – Bella Kolvek (4th)

Pinned by Mahri Manz (CBLC) 0:51, pinned Tessa Brooks (MAR) 5:01, pinned Vanessa Mejia (PLV) 0:41, pinned Lucia Guzman (MLN) 0:37, pinned by Rahlonda Britt (OWV) 1:47

145 – Bre Smart (4th)

Won by injury default over Emma Stice (PLV), pinned by Maggie Fiene (CHS) 4:51, pinned Victoria Rocha (MLN) 1:12, pinned Aurianna Lofton (OBN) 2:27, pinned by Persephone Prochaska (MAR) 1:58

155 – Daysha Jones (2nd)

Dec. Isabell Sunderman (CBLC) 4-1, dec. Lextyn Harker (NCY) 4-1, dec. Dayanna Wells (MAR) 3-0, pinned Abigale Holtz (MLN) 3:19, pinned by La’Nie Green (OMN) 3:03

170 – Catalina Jones (4th)

Pinned Kelis Tawzer (CBLC) 3:26, pinned by Kirsten Clark (PLV) 2:45, pinned Julia McKlem (MLW) 0:41, pinned Hillary Adovlo (MAR) 2:00

170 – Ava Culver

Pinned by Faith Bonar (SKT) 0:44, pinned by Hillary Adovlo (MAR) 1:13, injury default to Anna Kent (NCY)