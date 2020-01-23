SYRACUSE – Conestoga and Louisville wrestlers pinned achievements to their season resumes on Tuesday with victories at the Syracuse Pin Invite.
The Cougars and Lions joined five other schools at the tournament. The meet had originally been scheduled for Friday afternoon, but winter weather postponed action until Tuesday afternoon and evening.
The Syracuse meet operated under a unique scoring setup that rewarded pins. Tournament officials used the scoring system to encourage wrestlers to be aggressive in all of their matchups.
Athletes earned two team points for a pin in the championship bracket and one point for a pin in the consolation bracket. Forfeits, injury defaults and disqualifications were counted as pins for team scoring.
Conestoga (43 points) edged Tri County (42) for the team championship. Thirteen Cougars finished in the top four spots of their weight classes and five athletes won titles. Braden Ruffner (120 pounds), Keaghon Chini (126), Cameron Williams (132), Isaiah Parsons (170) and Hunter Thonen (195) earned first place for Conestoga.
Ruffner upped his season mark to 26-2. Chini improved to 25-3, Williams moved to 21-4 and Parsons improved to 25-6. Thonen increased his season mark to 20-6.
Louisville placed sixth in team standings with 15 points. Dylan Jones (160 pounds) and Brady Knott (182) each won championships for the Lions. Jones improved to 26-1 and Knott moved to 21-1.
Team Results
Conestoga 43, Tri County 42, Ashland-Greenwood 28, Syracuse 19, Auburn 16, Louisville 15, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City 2
Conestoga Results
106 – Dawson Hardesty (3rd)
Dec. by Barret Brandt (SYR) 9-4, pinned Harley Drier (AUB) 2:18, pinned by Blaine Christo (AGHS) 2:48
113 – Ethan Williams (2nd)
Pinned Ty Beetison (AGHS) 0:58, pinned James Armstrong (AUB) 2:20, dec. by Spencer Bridgmon (SYR) 2-0
120 – Braden Ruffner (1st)
Pinned Garron Bragg (LOU) 0:46, pinned Jace Goebel (SYR) 2:20
126 – Keaghon Chini (1st)
Pinned Brock Hudson (LOU) 3:12, dec. Zaid Martinez (TRI) 10-9
132 – Cameron Williams (1st)
Pinned Braxton Walz (SYR) 0:55, pinned Aeden Drier (AUB) 2:27, pinned Caden Reedy (TRI) 5:45
138 – Jaemes Plowman (3rd)
Dec. Aaron Carlson (SYR) 7-6, pinned by Drew Garrison (TRI) 4:49, pinned by Trenton Ford (AUB) 1:01, dec. Nathan Upton (AGHS) 8-1
145 – Jacob Dragon (2nd)
Pinned Brandt Leech (HTRS) 0:22, dec. by Cole Reedy (TRI) 9-7
152 – Justin Pick (4th)
Pinned by Drew Keller (AUB) 1:24, pinned Isaiah Reed (SYR) 0:45, pinned by Bailey Waltke (TRI) 1:56, pinned by Luke Lambert (AGHS) 4:35
160 – Dillon Leffler (3rd)
Pinned by Dylan Jones (LOU) 3:08, dec. Logan Sobota (AGHS) 7-3, pinned Jackson Nordhues (SYR) 5:26
170 – Isaiah Parsons (1st)
Pinned Colton Koppelmann (AUB) 3:03, pinned Bryce Draeger (SYR) 1:10, pinned Reed Toelle (LOU) 0:25, pinned Jurgen Baker (TRI) 0:30
182 – Owen Snipes (2nd)
Pinned Wyatt Rowell (AUB) 0:42, pinned Isaac Bittner (HTRS) 3:45, maj. dec. Brandon Beeson (TRI) 16-5, maj. dec. by Brady Knott (LOU) 13-4
195 – Hunter Thonen (1st)
Pinned Cassius Cotton (AUB) 0:58, dec. Aiden Worthey (HTRS) 7-6, pinned Brandon Siebolt (TRI) 1:11
220 – Gage Totilas (4th)
Pinned Ty Force (HTRS) 3:27, pinned by Danny Hess (TRI) 0:35, pinned by Jacob Ludwig (AGHS) 1:14, maj. dec. by Noah Sealock (AUB) 15-5
Louisville Results
120 – Garron Bragg (3rd)
Pinned by Jace Goebel (SYR) 1:16, pinned by Braden Ruffner (CHS) 0:46
126 – Brock Hudson (3rd)
Dec. by Zaid Martinez (TRI) 10-4, pinned by Keaghon Chini (CHS) 3:12
145 – Kyler Jones (4th)
Dec. by Brandt Leech (HTRS) 14-11, pinned James Miller (AUB) 1:23, maj. dec. Owen Wander (SYR) 11-2
160 – Dylan Jones (1st)
Pinned Dillon Leffler (CHS) 3:08, pinned Isiah Katzenstein (AUB) 2:19, pinned Dominic Smith (TRI) 2:28
170 – Reed Toelle (3rd)
Pinned by Jurgen Baker (TRI) 0:56, pinned Colton Koppelmann (AUB) 4:37, pinned by Isaiah Parsons (CHS) 0:25, pinned Bryce Draeger (SYR) 1:43
182 – Brady Knott (1st)
Dec. Brandon Beeson (TRI) 8-3, pinned Isaac Bittner (HTRS) 5:30, pinned Wyatt Rowell (AUB) 0:54, maj. dec. Owen Snipes (CHS) 13-4