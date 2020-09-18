Cougars, Lions compete in Bennington Invite

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BENNINGTON – Conestoga and Louisville athletes climbed into winning spots on the Bennington Invite leaderboard Thursday afternoon.

Students from both cross country programs secured medals during their five-kilometer races. The Cass County teams competed against many districts from across eastern Nebraska. There were 12 schools represented in the girls race and 11 in the boys event.

Conestoga’s Danie Parriott claimed the championship crown in the girls race with a winning time of 20:08.88. She defended her individual title from the 2019 Bennington Invite with her best performance on the lakeside course. She cut nearly one minute off her 2019 time on Thursday.

Parriott outpaced Auburn freshman Sydney Binder (20:37.39) for first place. Bennington’s Gabriela Calderon (20:51.09) was third and Cornerstone Christian’s Brekyn Kok (20:52.25) was fourth.

Louisville runners Sophie Korytowski and Charlee Peacock returned home with medals. Korytowski placed seventh in 21:30.06. She sliced more than 90 seconds from her 2019 Bennington Invite performance. Peacock placed 13th in 22:24.25 in her first trip to the invite.

LHS teammate Hailey Teller added a 17th-place medal in 23:01.27. She improved her time from last year by nearly 90 seconds.