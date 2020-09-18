Cougars, Lions compete in Bennington Invite

BENNINGTON – Conestoga and Louisville athletes climbed into winning spots on the Bennington Invite leaderboard Thursday afternoon.
Students from both cross country programs secured medals during their five-kilometer races. The Cass County teams competed against many districts from across eastern Nebraska. There were 12 schools represented in the girls race and 11 in the boys event.
Conestoga’s Danie Parriott claimed the championship crown in the girls race with a winning time of 20:08.88. She defended her individual title from the 2019 Bennington Invite with her best performance on the lakeside course. She cut nearly one minute off her 2019 time on Thursday.
Parriott outpaced Auburn freshman Sydney Binder (20:37.39) for first place. Bennington’s Gabriela Calderon (20:51.09) was third and Cornerstone Christian’s Brekyn Kok (20:52.25) was fourth.
Louisville runners Sophie Korytowski and Charlee Peacock returned home with medals. Korytowski placed seventh in 21:30.06. She sliced more than 90 seconds from her 2019 Bennington Invite performance. Peacock placed 13th in 22:24.25 in her first trip to the invite.
LHS teammate Hailey Teller added a 17th-place medal in 23:01.27. She improved her time from last year by nearly 90 seconds.
Louisville’s Talon Ball (17:46.73, 9th) and Jaxson Barnes (17:58.69, 15th) claimed medals for the Lions. Ball earned an award in his first year on the cross country team. Barnes chopped nearly two minutes from his time at last season’s race.
The Lions placed fourth in team standings and the Conestoga boys were eighth. Kaden Simmerman (19:06.39, 27th) paced the Cougars at the meet.
Girls Team Results
Bennington 20, Nebraska City 42, North Bend Central 45, Auburn 47, Bishop Neumann 82, Boys Town, Conestoga, Cornerstone Christian, DC West, Louisville, Omaha Christian Academy, Raymond Central no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Danie Parriott (CHS) 20:08.88, 2) Sydney Binder (AUB) 20:37.39, 3) Gabriela Calderon (BEN) 20:51.09, 4) Brekyn Kok (CRN) 20:52.25, 5) Samantha Jansen (BEN) 20:55.20, 6) Hannah Williams (NBC) 21:09.39, 7) Sophie Korytowski (LOU) 21:30.06, 8) Chloe Schaulis (NCY) 21:45.30, 9) Sydney Emanuel (NBC) 21:52.66, 10) Ashley Anderson (BEN) 21:58.25, 11) Mackenzie Spencer (BEN) 21:59.41, 12) Abaigeal Aydt (DCW) 22:20.04, 13) Charlee Peacock (LOU) 22:24.25, 14) Malayna Madsen (NCY) 22:26.33, 15) Brianna Fulton (NCY) 22:47.26
Conestoga Results
Danie Parriott 20:08.88 (1st), Jessica Poirier 27:46.02 (45th)
Louisville Results
Sophie Korytowksi 21:30.06 (7th), Charlee Peacock 22:24.25 (13th), Hailey Teller 23:01.27 (17th)
Boys Team Results
Bennington 17, Boys Town 46, DC West 59, Louisville 69, Cornerstone Christian 80, Nebraska City 87, Auburn 119, Conestoga 140, Bishop Neumann 148, North Bend Central, Raymond Central no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Keaton Miller (BEN) 16:52.71, 2) Cooper Willoughby (BEN) 17:05.43, 3) Ryan McArdle (DCW) 17:10.02, 4) Gavin Smith (BTO) 17:20.58, 5) Leini Poindexter (BTO) 17:29.99, 6) Blake Olbrich (BEN) 17:31.92, 7) Parker Gaston (DCW) 17:33.05, 8) Layton Schultz (BEN) 17:39.61, 9) Talon Ball (LOU) 17:46.73, 10) Ashton Hughes (CRN) 17:48.22, 11) Sabir Musa (NCY) 17:49.86, 12) Kai Olbrich (BEN) 17:51.99, 13) Silas Hughes (BEN) 17:53.18, 14) Tristan Perry (AUB) 17:53.98, 15) Jaxson Barnes (LOU) 17:58.69
Conestoga Results
Kaden Simmerman 19:06.39 (27th), Ethan Williams 19:36.07 (34th), Braden Ruffner 19:54.73 (39th), Dawson Hardesty 20:39.28 (43rd), Trace Widler 21:30.51 (53rd), Ethan Avidano 22:49.71 (57th)
Louisville Results
Talon Ball 17:46.73 (9th), Jaxson Barnes 17:58.69 (15th), Eric Heard 18:34.64 (19th), Ty Euans 19:04.13 (26th), Scott Blumer 19:35.18 (33rd), Chase Savage 20:45.49 (45th)
